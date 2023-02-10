Shooting on Phuket bus

PHUKET: Police have closed the northbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Rd near Sapam after a man shot two people on an interprovincial bus heading to Phattalung this morning (Feb 10).

violencecrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 10 February 2023, 08:54AM

UPDATE 2: The Phuket Info Сenter corrected its initial report at 12.37pm by saying the gunman had taken his own life.



UPDATE: The Phuket Info Сenter reported just after 11am that the gunman had been taken into custody.

The victims, a man and a woman, have been rushed to Mission Hospital Phuket.

The bus driver, Somyot Buakaew, 39, told police that the bus departed the bus terminal in Ratsada at 7am with nine passengers on board.

As the bus was approaching the Khuan Din Daeng Hill, near Sapam, he hard a gunshot inside the bus.

A woman passenger came running to the front of the bus calling for help, he said.

He then heard a second gunshot, and immediately pulled the bus over for passengers to escape.

The shooter has remained on the bus.

Officers have sealed off the area around him and are continuing with their response to the situation.