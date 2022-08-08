Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Shooting nightclub closed 30 days

Shooting nightclub closed 30 days

PHUKET: The nightlife venue where a man brandishing a sword was shot dead by a pub security guard last week has been ordered closed for 30 days for late trading.

crimeviolencedeathhomicidepolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 8 August 2022, 10:50AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The official notice was served on Friday (Aug 5), with the closure order in effect through to Sept 3. According to the order, the venue “is regarded as a place where illegal acts and behaviours are contrary to public order or good morals.”

The venue was finally identified by Phuket officials on Friday as ‘Sod’ (which depending on context may mean ‘fresh’, ‘single’ or ’live’, as in ’live music’), located at 445/1 Phuket Rd, Talad Yai, Phuket Town. The venue had previously traded as Nai Mueang Phuket pub and karaoke bar, located opposite Phuket Customs House on Phuket Rd, barely 200 metres from Phuket Immigration. 

While the order was signed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, the announcement marking the closure order listed more than a dozen top-ranking local officers involved in the investigation, including senior police officers.

The closure order also followed the venue operator being given four days to try to explain why the venue was open so late.

Initial reports said police were called to the venue at 5:50am, but official reports later said the shooting happened at about 5am.

Yet according to the announcement by Phuket officials last Friday, the statement given to officials by the venue operator said the incident happened sometime after 4am.

According to the venue operator, patrons were outside the venue waiting for heavy rain to ease in order to go home. Apparently they had waited for hours.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

At about 4am, Traitaewit ‘Got’ Chindamaikul, 27, a resident of Phuket Town, had attacked a group with a sword after an altercation with a woman at the pub. One person had suffered serious injury to a finger, the venue operator, unnamed by officials, said.

In response, pub security guard Chaiwat ‘Od’ Chuwong, 35, pulled out his Glock 9mm handgun and shot Mr Traitaewit once in the chest, killing him. Traitaewit’s body was found beside his white pickup in the car park, more than 20 metres from the front of the club. Blood smear marks were on the side of the pickup showing that he had fallen there.

Mr Chaiwat waited for police at the scene and immediately surrendered the handgun used in the shooting.

The announcement by Phuket officials last Friday marked that Mr Chaiwat had no right to be carrying a firearm at the scene.

However, it was not confirmed what charges, if any, he would face for the transgression.

Officials did not confirm what charges, again, if any, Mr Chaiwat would face for the fatal shooting.

More than a week after the shooting, other than their inital reports on Aug 1, Phuket City Police and Phuket Provincial Police have yet to make any public statements about their investigation into the shooting.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lucky licence plate auction nets B25mn
More Ukraine grain sets sail as new strike hits nuclear site
Mountain B owner offers full confession
Fatal fire pub owner detained, admits guilt
Local school welcomes Crown Prince of Perlis
National medical policy seminar held in Phuket
Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised
COVID curbs have harmed student performance
Drugs and firearms blitz nets 18 arrests in one day
Call for foreign workers to be vetted
Safety drill in Patong after Chon Buri pub fire
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
Inferno pub illegally built and operated
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nightclub fire claims lives, Joe Ferrari drops appeal, Thailand CBDC test || August 5
Fire at Chon Buri pub kills 13, injures 40

 

Phuket community
Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Finally one good idea. Maybe who got money under the table to let all the venues to remain open till...(Read More)

Mountain B owner offers full confession

This is going to be one hell of a s**t fight. Very dodgy!...(Read More)

Phuket officials target coastal erosion

@kurt. Sprouting your mouth off again without facts. Singapore does not get much coastal erosion bec...(Read More)

Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

In many countries is a regular health check with certification very normal for entertainment ladies....(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

this brave man is right, even the numer is "only" about 80 % and many from them cheap boys...(Read More)

Mountain B owner offers full confession

Insulation installer lies his a.. off. During raging fire it was 'raining' molted plastic/st...(Read More)

COVID curbs have harmed student performance

for some foreigners here, education didn't help at all, because they can't distinguish betwe...(Read More)

Local school welcomes Crown Prince of Perlis

"Leave peaceful Phuket alone" Wow, seems someone loosing it completely now !...(Read More)

Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

@Kurt The only person "stigmatising" here is you with your call for a large scale health ...(Read More)

Local school welcomes Crown Prince of Perlis

Just a thought. Could this crown prince have not better visited the deep south of Thailand and appe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Barketek
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 