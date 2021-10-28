Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation

BANGKOK: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin, was appointed chief adviser to Pheu Thai for participation and innovation, at the party’s general assembly in Khon Kaen today (Oct 28).

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 October 2021, 04:54PM

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, at the podium during the Pheu Thai party’s general assembly in Khon Kaen today (Oct 28). Photo: Post Today via Bangkok Post

The introduction of Ms Paetongtarn, 35, was a highlight of the leading oppostion party’s general assembly in the northeastern city, reports the Bangkok Post.

It fits into Pheu Thai’s policy of bringing in a younger generation as a driving force to work with the party’s veteran politicians, broader Thai media reported.

The current leader, Sompong Amornvivat, announced his decision to step down during the general assembly to make way for a restructuring and passing of tasks to other party heavyweights ahead of the next general election.

Chonlanan Srikaew, a Pheu Thai MP for Nan, was proposed as the next party leader.

Secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong would remain in his position, a party source said.

Addressing the assembly, Ms Paetongtarn said she had met frequently with her father.

She had also met with a number of foreign scientists and would bring the knowledge gained from those meetings to the party, for use in making the “Thai people’s dream come true”. She did not explain that.

“I have been touched by politics since I was 8-years-old. At the time, my father was the foreign minister. When I turned 9, he was made the Palang Dhamma party leader. Three years later, when I was 12 years, my father founded the [since dissolved] Thai Rak Thai party, which is always in my mind,’’ Ms Paetongtarn said.

The Pheu Thai general assembly was due to will appoint the party leader and new executive board later today.

Former prime minister Thaksin is a fugitive in Thailand, lives in self-exile overseas and is based in Dubai.