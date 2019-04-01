THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
She is a Thai Lawyer and Australian Solicitor

If anyone mentions a lawyer named Khun Su (Suphawan Tukwun), most of you will probably pretty much know who she is. Khun Su is a well-respected lawyer known for her directness and honesty; a rare breed not often encountered.

landproperty
By Sponsored

Monday 1 April 2019, 11:51AM

Khun Su.

The International Business Consultants (IBC) team.

Khun Su is a senior attorney and has been practising as a Thai lawyer for over 15 years, specialising in property transactions as well as other related matters for foreigners who wish to do business, live and operate in Thailand. She works mainly with foreign clients.

Khun Su moved from Bangkok to Phuket in 2001 to work for Laguna Phuket as the Corporate Counsel. Laguna is one of the largest property developers, with five hotels in the complex and other businesses. She worked with Laguna for three and a half years before starting her own practice just before the end of 2004. She practised at that time under Phuket Land Law and changed to International Business Consultants (IBC) in 2016.

About 10 years ago, whilst running her legal practice in Phuket, she was also looking for other opportunities to broaden her knowledge and experience so that she could enhance her practice as a lawyer and benefit the firm’s clients. She then went to Australia and has since been working and living between Sydney and Phuket.

Whilst in Australia, she worked full time with a Chartered Accountant, dealing with the setting up of businesses for clients mainly in Hong Kong and Singapore and advising on suitable international structures. At that time she was also studying law at the University of Sydney while managing her legal practice in Phuket from Australia.

As part of her objectives Khun Su wanted to be able to practice law in both Thailand and Australia. She was successful in achieving this as she was admitted last year (2018) as an Australian Solicitor to be able to practice law in both jurisdictions.

Khun Su seems to stand beyond any other Thai legal professional as she is licensed to practice law in these two countries. She appears to be unique.

IBC will be expanding to Bangkok with the new office up and running in May. It is located at the BITECH Bangna Building conveniently connected to Bangna BTS station.

Khun Su is also known for her cocktail parties which have become quite an event in Phuket. The IBC team just recently held another very successful cocktail party for clients and friends on the 8th March 2019 at O-Oh Organic Restaurant in Cherng Talay, Phuket. The party was held as a thank you to clients and there were around 100 guests who turned up to the event.

In Phuket, you can find Khun Su in her modern office situated at Boat District on the Bypass Road, 156/45 Moo 5, Rassada, Muang, Phuket, 83000. Starting from this year, and for the next few years, Khun Su will be spending her time predominately in her offices in Thailand. Visit the IBC website: IBCadvisory.com

 

 

