PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A Norwegian tourist was bitten by a shark, officials confirmed for the first time yesterday, as they planned more safety measures for swimmers.

Thursday 19 April 2018, 08:40AM

Marine and Coastal Resources Department officials yesterday (Apr 18) check the area where Norwegian Werner Danielsen was bitten by a shark during a swim last Sunday (Apr 15). Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem

Sophon Thongdee, the deputy chief of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department, and provincial governor Pallop Singhaseni said yesterday (Apr 18) that Werner Danielsen had been bitten by a bull shark while swimming at Sai Noi Beach in Hua Hin district last Sunday (Apr 15).

Judging from the wound on his left leg, marine experts said the shark was about one year old and about one metre long, the governor said.

Mr Werner, 54, is still at Bangkok Hua Hin Hospital but his condition is stable, the governor added.

He suffered tendon damage and received 19 stitches.

The beach has been sealed off for at least 20 days due to safety concerns for tourists, by which time the department plans to install long, floating nets to demarcate swimming zones.

The governor said a drone would be used to fly patrols over the area to alert officials about any dangers for swimmers.

The sea near Wat Tham Khao Tao where the Norwegian was attacked is a declared no-fishing zone, and is rich in fish and other marine life.

