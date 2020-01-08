Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sharapova handed Aussie Open wildcard

Sharapova handed Aussie Open wildcard

TENNIS: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova said it was “very special” after being handed an Australian Open wildcard yesterday (Jan 8) as she attempts to resurrect her career after an injury-plagued 2019.

Tennis
By AFP

Thursday 9 January 2020, 07:30AM

“Very special” is how Maria Sharapova described receiving a wild card to next week’s Australian Open in Melbourne. Photo: AFP

“Very special” is how Maria Sharapova described receiving a wild card to next week’s Australian Open in Melbourne. Photo: AFP

The 32-year-old, who won the tournament in 2008, has slipped down the rankings to 147, outside automatic qualification, and was bounced out of the Brisbane International this week in the first round.

But the Russian remains a big name and she will line up at Melbourne Park for a 16th time since her debut in 2003.

“To be in the draw of the Australian Open is incredible,” Sharapova said.

“I've had wonderful experiences there, from holding the championship trophy to losing some very tough finals as well - there's been a lot of ups and downs in Australia.

“So to have another chance, another opportunity, to compete on all those courts is very special.”

She reached the fourth last year, upsetting defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in an epic third round win.

Until Brisbane, Sharapova had not played since a first-round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August, with her season ruined by a shoulder injury.

“It was a long match. I think this is going to be a good test for my shoulder, not so much right now, but maybe tomorrow and the day after to see how I feel," she said after her Brisbane defeat on Tuesday (Jan 7).

“I definitely lost speed on it and strength toward the end of the match, but that comes with time. I have to be patient with that."

Sharapova also revealed she had been battling a virus “where I just couldn't keep anything in.”

Earlier this week Sharapova donated Aus$25,000 to help with the Australian bushfire relief and support efforts, then encouraging fellow player Novak Djokovic to do the same.

“The month of January in Australia has been my home for the past 15 years,” Sharapova wrote on Twitter.

“Watching the fires destroy the lands, its beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply heartbreaking.”

Sharapova also donated 10 pairs of her tennis shoes that she autographed for fans to bid for.

“I've signed ten pairs of my tennis shoes, left them at the Brisbane Tennis Desk at the Westin Hotel, alongside a donation envelope for fire rescue efforts,” Sharapova said on Twitter.

“They're yours to keep, we just ask you to donate $300 a pair.

“All money going directly to the Red Cross.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sports stars rally behind Australian bushfire relief and rescue efforts
Thailand overwhelm Bahrain in U23 match
Verstappen signs new deal to stay at Red Bull until 2023
Phuket’s junior golfing prodigy Louise continues her impressive ascent
'Golden nugget' Stokes inspires England to series-leveling win
Young stars put Taiwanese to the sword
Controversy lingers as Saudi Arabia gets set to welcome Spanish Super Cup
ONE Championship and SAT ink deal to promote Muay Thai
Thai women’s volleyball team looking to book ticket for Tokyo Olympics
Thomas rides his luck to win Tournament of Champions in playoff
Lyon roars as Australia crush New Zealand to sweep series
Cricket's Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal
Barty to donate Brisbane winnings to Australia bushfire victims
Is it the end of the road for Brady as Titans dump out Patriots?
FA Cup weekend: Liverpool kids sink Everton, Lucas rescues Spurs, United splutter

 

Phuket community
Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

And Jor, don't 'hobby hammer' me for writing about the BangkokPost article that for gre...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

Jor, today in BP, Ayutthaya, the rice bowl of Thailand suffers a collapse of rice fields due to salt...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

I also knew this man and he was drunk a lot and he was drunk at the time of the accident. RIP Simon....(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

And who is going to take your silly advice and not export rice? If nothing is being grown there will...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

Dr k. Your comments don't make any sense. If prior earth climate changes were a natural phenomen...(Read More)

Drunk monk charged for hit-and-run that killed two teenagers

As the bible says k..."he who is without sin cast the first stone." I can see them you'...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Service returns to Rawai, launches post at Koh Racha

Read the article to find out why only a 10 month contract. No they don't need life guards all th...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

That may be so but your comment was clear and unequivocal that there was only 30 days of water left....(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

Here one photo with a graphic "Hotel Suppy'. Wish we could see in the very same graphic ab...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Shoppers get creative after bag ban! Officials backtrack Iran-US tip-off? 18 escape! || January 8

The worst offender, SuperCheap still uses plastic bags, LOTS of plastic bags. They are obviously not...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 