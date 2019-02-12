‘Shaken not stirred’: PHAB fundraiser returns for hospitality scholarships

PHUKET: The Phuket Hotels Association, a non-profit group of hoteliers focused on promoting Phuket while supporting community-based projects, is hosting benefit gala dinner on Friday, May 3 to raise funds for more than 10 fully-paid hospitality scholarships and traineeships for local residents.

Community

By Press Release

Tuesday 12 February 2019, 01:22PM

The PHAB 003 James Bond themed “Shaken Not Stirred” event will take place at the Latitude Marquee, Laguna Phuket from 7pm until midnight.

Last year, the PHAB 2 gala dinner drew 350 guests and raised over B4 million for the scholarship fund. This year’s event is expected to welcome up to 400 guests with a spectacular evening of cocktails, dining and entertainment, including a live, silent auction with a target figure of B5mn.

The auction will showcase some of the best prizes ever donated for a fundraiser on Phuket as members have offered incredible experiences in Thailand and through their affiliated hotels worldwide. Just some of the top prizes to date include a luxury yacht cruise on the Born Free Yacht Cruises by Le Meridien Phuket as well as three-night stays in a number of Accor, Anantara, Hyatt, Dream Group and Marriott Group hotels worldwide.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support the education in hospitality studies for young scholars and trainees from Phuket, who would otherwise be unable to fund their education. The training will last from three to four years and cover vocational and degree courses, helping to pave the way for a new generation of hospitality managers, chefs and other key personnel for the island’s tourism sector.

According to Anthony Lark, President of the Phuket Hotels Association, businesses that donate to the auction will also benefit from the fundraiser, he said: “By donating to a good cause and sponsoring this event, companies will not only support the local community, they can also raise their profile and connect with the key customers working in the island’s influential travel and tourism industry.”

PHAB 003 Shaken Not Stirred will begin with welcome drinks while live musicians perform for the guests. This will be followed by an elaborate international buffet dinner featuring live cooking stations by some of the top chefs from Phuket’s best hotels, and drinks prepared by the island’s most creative mixologists. Lively MC will keep the fun flowing.

The entertainment highlight will be live music by UK X Factor 2013’s Winner, Sam Bailey who is sponsored by David Hayes’s event management company, JAND Events. Sam who is flying in from the UK just for the event will support the event for the first time.

The supporting act for the evening is The Young Musicians Collective who is a newly formed group of talented senior students from the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts (PAPA) and will start off the night with their James Bond themed music.

The members of the Collective are the up-and-coming artists in Phuket and all have extensive recording and performance experience. Phuket’s most in-demand DJ, Benjamin Jenkins (Ben Jay) will also take to the stage to fuel the party with one of his floor filler sets. The entertainment is arranged courtesy of JAND Events, DJ Agency Phuket, Legends Music and Inspired Event Travel Asia / Creative Concept CCAV’s James Drysdale is handling the event management and supplying the decorations, lighting and sound.

The event is also supported by Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The Phuket Hotels Association has 65-member hotels with a shared goal of promoting the spectacular biodiversity, culture and beauty of Phuket as a vacation destination. This is achieved through educational scholarships, environmental initiatives and local-community and tourism-development programs.

As of end of 2018, the association has successfully sponsored 31 students studying in Hospitality and Tourism in Phuket.

For more information about the event, visit phab.phukethotelsassociation.com