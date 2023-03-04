Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Shadow boxing with ‘Creed II’

Shadow boxing with ‘Creed II’

While many people were a little concerned when it was announced that the ‘Rocky’ franchise would continue under the umbrella of the ‘Creed’ films – so far the ‘Creed’ films have held their own and all be worthy watches. That tradition continues with ‘Creed III’ that does hold up as a worthy film, but also at the same time feels like a missed opportunity.


By David Griffiths

Saturday 4 March 2023, 11:00AM

Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Tony Weeks in Creed III (2023). Image: IMDb

Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Tony Weeks in Creed III (2023). Image: IMDb

The film sees Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther) retire as a world champion. His plan is to now spend more time with his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok) and daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent – The Resident) while being a mentor to young boxers in his stable – such as Felix Chavez (newcomer Jose Benavidez).

However Creed’s plans are put on hold when a ghost from his past, Damian Anderson (Johnathan Majors – Antman & The Wasp: Quantumania), turns up and demands a shot at the Heavyweight Crown because in his mind Creed owes it to him.

When it comes to the storyline of Creed III, it is pretty light, which turns out to be the major flaw of the film. The film actually works better early on when it centres around Adonis having to get used to retirement and learning that life can be hard with a hearing-impaired daughter – especially when it seems like she has her Dad’s fighting spirit well and truly entrenched in her.

The introduction of Damian in the film is of course the rightful turning point of the film, but it also feels like it is the moment when the film’s plot goes downhill. When Damian’s true colours are revealed he begins to threaten Adonis’ world saying that he will come for everything he has – his title, his career, his house and his family. But realistically Damian doesn’t really see his word out – sure he challenges Adonis to a fight and talks a lot of trash about him, but the threats about coming for his family are pretty hollow when perhaps they shouldn’t be.

With his director’s hat on Michael B. Jordan does a good job bringing suspense into Creed III. The audience will find themselves on the edge of their seat every time Adonis steps into the ring, but imagine how much more suspense could have been generated if the film had become a little darker and Damian did actually put Bianca and Amara in danger – after all he is a dangerous man with all the right connections. Sure it would have taken the film into some darker territory but at the same time it could have made the second half of the film a hell of a lot more interesting – after all the threats are there they just never come into fruition.

The second half of the film does lag a little and it is only resuscitated by the fact that Jordan and his cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau (Thor: The Dark World) making some brave decisions about how to film the last fight. The sequences in which they remove the crowd and just have Damian and Adonis going head-to-head in a hauntingly silent environment are memorable and really brings the film back to life.

Open Kitchen Laguna

What else keeps Creed III from going down for the count are the acting performances. Michael B. Jordan and Johnathan Majors are terrific in the scenes that they share together and when this performance is grouped together with his work in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania it is easy to see why Majors needs to be considered one of the most exciting actors in Hollywood at the moment.

Tessa Thompson and Mila Davis-Kent are also great in Creed III, and it is just a shame that Amara’s storyline falls away a little in the second half of the film because her acting performance is so good it feels like she should have been given more screen time throughout the film.

Creed III is a serviceable film but it is also a film that could have been a lot better. Not having Sylvester Stallone appear in the film or at least having a throwaway line that would suggest where Rocky is these days feels like a huge mistake while the film’s lacklustre second half suggests that something else needed to be done during the script-writing process. The film is saved by the acting performances of its leads, but it is disappointing when you realise this is a film that could have been a lot better.

Creed III is currently screening in Phuket and is rated 13.

3/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Health experts ask to go easy on Thai donuts, tea
New orchid species discovered in Songkhla
Green Thoughts: Sun Gods and Sun Worshippers
Itameshi served in style
‘Cocaine Bear’ a killer for laughs
Loic’s portrait of the future
A GRIP IT response for blood donations
Kang rules in Ant-Man ‘Quantumania’
Angry Bing chatbot just mimicking humans, say experts
Phuket Music Scene: Time to take the Thai alternative?
Something special about ‘The Whale’
Fighting flesh-eating bacteria
Shyamalan rediscovers tense-thiller mode in ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Climate Cycle - Chiang Mai to Phuket in 10 days
The need for saving lives

 

Phuket community
China backs ‘grey business’ crackdown

" Chuvit, not Chuwit" Please Kurt, don't be a nitpicker ! Or you want to become a co...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief to ask for ‘red card’ system to be made national

Informing the embassies may get them to look at things like the welfare status of their citizens ove...(Read More)

Phuket targets more French tourists

ironic considering the behaviour of the French based up on Nanai at present. ...(Read More)

Medical tourism can boost Phuket 2028 Expo hopes, says PM

"Global Health Tourism City" ?? You can't get a bone scan or have robotic surgery in P...(Read More)

Last 300 rai of protected forest fenced off on ‘Monkey Hill’

Follow the money and get ALL the land back....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief to ask for ‘red card’ system to be made national

Pretty crazy to entrust the crooked RTP in defining what qualifies as a "Minor charge". Wa...(Read More)

Over 50 airlines confirmed to fly to Phuket from abroad in March

So much for the collapse of tourism in Thailand ...(Read More)

China backs ‘grey business’ crackdown

And Jor12 should not compare a foreigner with a rich, powerful, influential mr Chuvit. ( not Chuwit,...(Read More)

China backs ‘grey business’ crackdown

Official reporting? To who? RTP/Imm. are the problem, not the solution. They are able to check their...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief to ask for ‘red card’ system to be made national

...Informing Embassies? For what? Home countries just shrug shoulders The Phuket RTP tendecy to addr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket

 