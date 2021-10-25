SHA booking, PCR test refunds confirmed

PHUKET: Refunds for SHA+ bookings and extra PCR tests no longer needed to comply with entry regulations for international arrivals to enter Thailand under the Sandbox scheme are already being upheld.

By The Phuket News

Monday 25 October 2021, 12:17PM

The entry requirements to come into effect from next Monday (Nov 1), as published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week (Click to enlarge.). Image: MFA

The Thailand PSAS website now has a red ’Refund’ button added to the bottom of its home page. Image: Thailand PSAS

Confirmation came by John Dalley, co-founder of Soi Dog Foundation, who recently returned to Phuket.

Regarding the refund for PCR tests no longer needed, Mr Dalley told The Phuket News, “Refund easy. Just asked when having the PCR test on arrival at the airport and they gave me a leaflet with a website address on it.”

The website Mr Dalley was referred to was the “Thailand PSAS” website (click here).

The website, titled the “Sandbox Swab Appointment System”, is the official portal set up months ago for people entering Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme to book their required PCR tests.

Mr Dalley pointed out that the website now has a red button added to the bottom right corner of its home page simply marked “Refund”.

“You get a message saying to allow up to seven days, but I got a message confirming that the refund had been made within minutes,” Mr Dalley said.

"They can only refund the credit card used to pay the fee or bank if done by bank transfer," he added.

“It was refunded to my hotel immediately and they gave me the money. Also when having the second test this morning [yesterday], there was a sign advertising refunds for the third test and a code to scan,” Mr Dalley noted.

Regarding his experience clearing entry procedures at the airport, Mr Dalley noted, “Airport arrival was very efficient… [I was] outside in 20 minutes after leaving the plane,” he said.

Mr Dalley had been issued a Certificate of Entry (COE) and was to arrive under the original Sandbox requirements of 14 nights’ stay at a SHA+ hotel with three mandatory PCR tests required, including one on arrival.

“Like many people I booked that but actually arrived after the government reduced it to 7 nights and 2 tests. I therefore got a refund as described. I was also offered a refund by my guesthouse, but waived that as it was so cheap. (2 weeks accommodation was less than 3 PCR tests)!” he explained.

Since the announcement last week that from Nov 1 (next Monday) Thailand will reopen to tourists from 46 countries with only one night quarantine and one mandatory PCR test on arrival required, people who had already booked to come to Thailand under the previous requirements have expressed much confusion about which rules will apply after they arrive.

Much depends on when they will arrive.

ENTRY RULES FROM NOV 1

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has posted a comprehensive explanation of the requirements to come into effect next Monday under the “Test & Go” scheme, branded as “Thailand No-Quarantine Reopening”, which applies to people arriving from the 46 “countries” (45 countries plus the territory Hong Kong), as follows:

Test & GO: Quarantine-Free Entry Requirements From 1 November, 2021.

1. Travel by air from the approved countries. Currently, Thailand has approved quarantine-free entry for arrivals from Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, UK, USA, and Hong Kong.

Must have been in the approved countries for 21 days or more.

For returning Thais and foreign residents, it is not necessary to be in an approved country for 21 days or more, as long as they are travelling from Thailand to the approved country/s and return within the last 21 days.

2. A Certificate of Entry (COE) or a proof of registration for entry Thailand via specified platform. Currently, the COE can be applied online https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/



3. A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling.

A Medical Certificate of Recovery is also required from those having a lab result with COVID-19 detected to show that they have recovered from COVID-19 no later than 3 months.

4. An insurance policy, with coverage clearly identified as no less than US$50,000, which should cover the cost of the treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with COVID-19, including in-patient hospitalisation for the whole duration in Thailand. *Except for Thai citizens who are entitled to the national health insurance system.*

5. A payment confirmation for no less than a 1-night stay upon arrival at the approved quarantine facilities (Alternative Quarantine – AQ, Organisation Quarantine – OQ, or Alternative Hospital Quarantine – AHQ), or SHA Plus-certified hotel.

The prepayment should cover both the 1-night accommodation, the required RT-PCR COVID-19 test, and an Antigen Test Kit (ATK).

6. A Certificate of Vaccination (fully vaccinated).

For those fully vaccinated, proof includes a Certificate of Vaccination with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) (see here ) or the World Health Organisation (WHO) (see here ) no less than 14 days before their travel date.

and a Certificate of Vaccination with at least one dose of the approved vaccine at least 14 days before their travel date.

Travellers under 12 years of age, travelling with their parents or guardians, are exempt from this vaccination requirement, but must have a Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling.

7. Undergo the entry screening (health screening and Immigration procedures) upon arrival at Thailand’s International Airport, and submit all the required documentation to the officials.

8. Then proceed directly by the approved airport transfer to the pre-arranged COVID-19 test centre, or the reserved accommodation and undergo the required RT-PCR COVID-19 test on Day 0-1.

Travellers must download and install the specified alert application (MorChana), and must wait within the accommodation only for the test result, which should be available within the day.

9. If testing negative for COVID-19, travellers can go anywhere in Thailand.

Each traveller will receive an ATK that they have prepaid when booking the accommodation.

Any traveller experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must immediately get a test done, using the provided ATK. If experiencing no symptoms, travellers must use the provided ATK for COVID-19 self-testing on Day 6-7, and show the result to staff at the hotel or accommodation, as well as record the result (bot detected and non-detected) in the MorChana App.

Hotel/AQ staff must recommend that travellers self-monitor themselves for at least 7 days. If any traveller experiences COVID-19 symptoms, Hotel/AQ staff must immediately notify the officer in charge of communicable disease control in their respective area.

10. For travelling from Thailand to other countries, travellers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the respective country of their destination.



From ‘Sandbox’ to ‘Business & Leisure Ultimate Experiences’ (Blue) Zone

Thailand continues to welcome fully vaccinated visitors from countries not on the list under relaxed requirements.

Travellers are welcome to choose from the 17 ‘Blue Zone’ destinations, up from currently 4 ‘Sandbox’ destinations, for their first 7-night mandatory stay within the destination before being able to move on to other parts of Thailand. Bangkok Krabi Chon Buri (Banglamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Ko Si Chang, and Sattahip – Na Jomtien and Bang Sarey) Chiang Mai (Mueang, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng,) Trat (Ko Chang) Buri Ram (Mueang) Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Kae) Phang Nga Phetchaburi (Cha-Am) Phuket Ranong (Ko Phayam) Rayong (Ko Samet) Loei (Chiang Khan) Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport) Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao) Nong Khai (Mueang, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai, and Tha Bo) Udon Thani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Nong Han, and Prachaksinlapakhom)

The two required COVID-19 tests have been revised to using the RT-PCR method for the first test upon arrival in Thailand, and the ATK method at the designated test centres for the second test, which takes place around Day 6-7.

The required health insurance coverage associated with being infected with COVID-19 will be reduced to US$50,000 (down from US$100,000).

Entry Thailand Under Alternative Quarantine (AQ) System