333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Sexy’ beach run set for Phuket Carnival

‘Sexy’ beach run set for Phuket Carnival

RUNNING: Organisers have confirmed a fun-themed run will be part of this weekend’s returning Phuket Carnival at Patong Beach.

Running
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 December 2022, 04:03PM

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Operating under the guise of ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’, participants at Sunday’s (Dec 18) run can join free of charge what organisers have described as “sexy and attractive young ladies” who they have pre-selected to take part.

It will be an opportunity to enjoy a comfortable and chilled atmosphere while enjoying the beautiful sunset at the famous tourist spot, says the official announcement.

The run starts at 4pm at Sea Pearl Junction in Patong, where interested parties can register, and will finish at 6pm.

It is free of charge to enter and there are prizes to be won including vouchers which can be redeemed at the 69 Slam shop worth B5,000 for a first place finish, B3,000 for the runner-up and B2,000 for third place.

The competition rules are as follows:

1. Run a minimum distance of between 2-3km at Patong Beach

C and C Marine

2. There are no specific rules on attire, with organisers stating participants can wear whatever makes them comfortbale and that helps “build confidence”.

3. Registration will be on-site from 4pm on Sunday although pre-race registration can be done here. There are no limits on numbers although organisers have stated they reserve the right to refuse entry at their discretion.

The run is part of the Patong Carnival which is returning with its renowned parade for the first time since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations in the past couple of years.

The festival will feature a plethora of performances highlighting Phuket’s cultural diversity, numerous food stalls selling local delicacies, a tattoo contest, fashion shows and concerts with programs varying from symphony to electronic dance music complete with spectacular and fully legal fireworks at night.

“I am confident that the event will be another tourism promotion activity that will generate revenue and enhance the image of tourism for Phuket Island, which everyone has been waiting for,” Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said at the press conference.

More information on the ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ can be accessed by calling 08 7686 9535.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Dojo athletes represent in style
France set up World Cup final with Argentina
Magic Messi fires Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final
Thais shine at World Bodybuilding Championship
SAT told it cannot walk away from repaying B600m
Thai pairs settle for second in Tour Finals
Thousands join Kathu Half Marathon to celebrate health for all
France, Morocco advance to Qatar semifinals
Team Hollywood claims three-peat in IRC Zero at 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Thai sisters Benyapa, Nuntakarn cruise into BWF World Tour Final
Croatia to meet Argentina after knocking out rivals on penalties
Fickle winds limit Phuket King’s Cup to one race on day four
Pickleball makes its bow in Phuket
Thai team wins regional E-sports tournament
NBTC demands return of World Cup TV money

 

Phuket community
Anutin scores high in poll, but remains quiet on plans

@Kurt. Britain? May, to Johnson, to Truss to Sunak. I'm afraid it's all to simple to inherit...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

@Christysweet. Yes, I'm sure they do. Otherwise, why inform the police? Common sense really. ...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

Can't people wait until the road is finished with all their criticism ? ...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

..in tourist areas. The other locals can stay in more rural regions ! Wouldn't that be nice ? So...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

To many Russians here and people start moaning. The same people did moaning about to many Chinese vi...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

The basic problem is selfishness. Me.. Me.. Me.. is the national motto and only a concerted educatio...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

So do 'Leo' and his 'partners' have B visas and work permits to conduct their Cryp...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

It really is baffling that there is never anyone in this entire country that can come up with a mean...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

Ugh, another utterly mindless road safety parade that will have 0 impact on anything. Year after ye...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

Who sees something 'new' in this, please, say so. That 'pre phase' thing is just nor...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners

 