‘Sexy’ beach run set for Phuket Carnival

RUNNING: Organisers have confirmed a fun-themed run will be part of this weekend’s returning Phuket Carnival at Patong Beach.

Running

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 December 2022, 04:03PM

Image: Supplied

Operating under the guise of ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’, participants at Sunday’s (Dec 18) run can join free of charge what organisers have described as “sexy and attractive young ladies” who they have pre-selected to take part.

It will be an opportunity to enjoy a comfortable and chilled atmosphere while enjoying the beautiful sunset at the famous tourist spot, says the official announcement.

The run starts at 4pm at Sea Pearl Junction in Patong, where interested parties can register, and will finish at 6pm.

It is free of charge to enter and there are prizes to be won including vouchers which can be redeemed at the 69 Slam shop worth B5,000 for a first place finish, B3,000 for the runner-up and B2,000 for third place.

The competition rules are as follows:

1. Run a minimum distance of between 2-3km at Patong Beach

2. There are no specific rules on attire, with organisers stating participants can wear whatever makes them comfortbale and that helps “build confidence”.

3. Registration will be on-site from 4pm on Sunday although pre-race registration can be done here. There are no limits on numbers although organisers have stated they reserve the right to refuse entry at their discretion.

The run is part of the Patong Carnival which is returning with its renowned parade for the first time since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations in the past couple of years.

The festival will feature a plethora of performances highlighting Phuket’s cultural diversity, numerous food stalls selling local delicacies, a tattoo contest, fashion shows and concerts with programs varying from symphony to electronic dance music complete with spectacular and fully legal fireworks at night.

“I am confident that the event will be another tourism promotion activity that will generate revenue and enhance the image of tourism for Phuket Island, which everyone has been waiting for,” Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said at the press conference.

More information on the ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ can be accessed by calling 08 7686 9535.