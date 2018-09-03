THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Sex worker influx leaves Taiwan mulling Thai visa restrictions

BANGKOK: Taiwan is considering driving down visa-free entries for Thais from six times to twice a year after the number of Thai women discovered working in the sex trade in the territory jumped during the visa waiver program’s introduction two years ago.

immigrationcrimesex
By Bangkok Post

Monday 3 September 2018, 09:38AM

Thai women caught working in the sex trade by Taiwan authorities are seen at the National Immigration Agency. Photo: Taiwan Central News Agency via Bangkok Post

Thai women caught working in the sex trade by Taiwan authorities are seen at the National Immigration Agency. Photo: Taiwan Central News Agency via Bangkok Post

According to the Taiwan News website, Minister Without Portfolio Chang Jing-sen convened a cross-departmental meeting on Aug 31 to review visa policy with regard to Thailand, the Philippines and Brunei.

The report said that the number of arrivals from the three countries to Taiwan jumped by 410,000 over the past two years and that there were more cases of sex work reportedly involving those nationals.

Taiwan media reported in April a Thai national who had visited Taiwan multiple times to provide sex services in the country had tested positive for HIV, possibly infecting hundreds of clients, according to local police.

To address the matter, Mr Chang said the government is considering reducing the number of visa-free visits for individuals from those nations.

The stiffened measures are likely to be enforced on Aug 1 next year if given the nod from by parliament, according to Radio Taiwan International.

Citing immigration authority figures, the website said 309 Thai women were found to have provided sex services in Taiwan last year, a big jump from 18 the year before. Only three Thai women committed such an offence there in 2015.

In June, Taiwan decided to extend the trial period for the visa-free privileges from Aug 1 this year to July 31 next year, but reduced each stay to a maximum of 14 days, as opposed to 30 days when the program started in 2016.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks said, “Taiwan has the right to grant the visa or impose the number of days for it,” while a source at the Thai labour ministry said officers are keeping track of the reports.

The source said Taiwanese authorities are in the process of considering reducing the number of visa-free entries as part of measures to tackle an upturn in prostitution offences committed by travellers from Asean countries.

The proposal may have been raised by the Taiwanese foreign ministry but it has not yet been officially announced, the source said, adding there is still no information when the measure will be forwarded to the parliament for consideration.

Meanwhile, Chotika Chotsirimethakorn, a sales executive at Mira Travel Agency, said she did not think the visa policy change will have a significant impact on the number of Thais travelling to Taiwan.

“According to the news, the visa-free entry for Thais will not be completely abolished, and there are very few genuine tourists who would wish to visit Taiwan more than two times a year anyway,” she said.

However, if Taiwan was to completely stop offering visa-free entry to Thai passport holders, she said the impact could be huge as Taiwan is now the fourth most visited destinations in Asia by Thai tourists, after Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

“The number of Thais travelling to Taiwan could drop by 50% if Taiwan follows through with its plan to end the program,” she said.

A well-informed Thai source, who has been living in Taiwan for more than a decade, told the Bangkok Post that in addition to the problem of prostitution, she has seen many Thai workers in the country fall into illegal drug habits, which also spread to local communities.

This is one of the reasons that, presently, foreign workers in Taiwan are very closely monitored by the state, according to the source.

The decision to alter the terms of entry for Asean nationals may also have been politically motivated, the source said.

Last Tuesday (Aug 28), Thailand announced a new policy stipulating that Taiwanese people who wish to visit Thailand can only apply for visas via a single agency authorised by the Thai government which charges about B500 more than the present channels for granting entry.

Many Taiwanese people were upset with this, the source said.

This move also drove the Taiwanese opposition party to attack the one-sided nature of the current travel arrangements between the two countries.

Although Thailand officials quickly moved to scrap the policy the following day, saying the visa system would remain unchanged, it may have prompted the Taiwan government to rethink visa-free entry for Thais, the source said.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 03 September 2018 - 11:52:07 

Seems like Taiwan only likes to welcome healthy quality tourists, same like Thailand. Perhaps the overflow of thai sex workers  can return to work in Pattaya and BKK again  if thai Immigration and RTP are doing their job regarding illegal foreign sex workers in Pattaya and BKK.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ban threat for alleged Brit teen rape victim
Court jails six over parlour prostitution
Belarusian model claiming Trump secrets pleads not guilty in ‘sex training’ case
Court jails five in sex trafficking case
Moldovan arrested for running underage porn site
Model claiming Trump secrets blames US for Thai prosecution
Frenchman arrested with porn featuring young Thai girls
Blacklisted foreigner held for procuring boys in Pattaya
Russians sex-skills trainers to be deported, blacklisted
Russian sex class stopped before climax
Myanmar still not safe for Rohingya to return: UN refugee chief
Peace in the ‘widows’ camp’
DSI tells Somyot to pipe down
Victoria’s Secret used ‘stolen’ filthy water
Secret money trail bodes ill for brothel

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club

 