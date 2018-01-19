The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Sex-toy scene film shoot on Khao San halted

BANGKOK: Bangkok police have taken legal action against a Pattaya-based film company for putting up a stall selling sex toys for filming purposes on Khao San Rd, following complaints from local businesses.

Bangkok Post

Friday 19 January 2018, 08:55AM

The pictures shared on social media show the props of the controversial film-making crew on Khao San Rd, Bangkok, on Wednesday (Jan 17). Photo: via Bangkok Post
The pictures shared on social media show the props of the controversial film-making crew on Khao San Rd, Bangkok, on Wednesday (Jan 17). Photo: via Bangkok Post

The Metropolitan Police Division 1 said that representatives of the company arrived at Chanasongkram Police Station on Wednesday morning (Jan 17) to seek permission for the shooting of the Indian film Happy Bhag Jayegi Return (2018) on Khao San Rd from 7am to 8pm on Wednesday and yesterday (Jan 18).

The station gave permission because the company promised that the film-making would promote Thailand and its positive image. The project already received a green light from the Tourism Department.

From 9:30am to 11:30am on Wednesday the crew had women wear swimsuits and placed stalls of swimsuits and adult toy signs on the road. After being reported, local police halted the film-making.

A video clip and many pictures of the actresses and materials were shared in social media.

Police charged the crew and the film producer with causing public embarrassment and untidiness, blocking a road, and showing pornographic materials. They are liable to a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to B60,000.

The Metropolitan Police Division 1 quoted actresses as saying that the scene was supposed to take place in China, with no mentioning of Khao San Rd.

QSI International School Phuket

According to the Tourism Department website, Indo Bangkok Films Co was based in Pattaya City, Chonburi province.

The website of the company showed that its founder and chief executive was Dilbir Singh Sahni and the company served Indian clients.

Happy Bhag Jayegi Return (2018) is a sequel to the comic-caper of the same title made in 2011.

Indian actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty star in it.

Read original story here.

 

 
Jor12 | 19 January 2018 - 11:32:30

Any reply will probably be deemed sexist by the enquirier with incorrect facts.

Christy Sweet | 19 January 2018 - 10:20:57

When people can pay prostitutes, (quite legally in fact,) but people  cannot procure a simple vibrator, what is that called? Look at  the preponderance of genders of who does what for the answer.

Kurt | 19 January 2018 - 09:33:02

For stalls with sex toys a prison time and/or fine up to B60,000 , for causing public embarrassment, untidiness, and showing pornographic materials?

The man, public masturbator on Phuket, 2 times violations of trespassing, disturbing a woman, and publicly masturbating got only B1,000 fine.

Do I miss something?  
Oh, yesss! Of course, on Phuket was no untidiness of the road charge.

