Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Phuket

PHUKET: A severe thunderstorm warning for Phuket has been issued as heavy, fast-moving clouds pass over the island, creating dangerous lightning strikes.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 September 2018, 12:19PM

The fast-moving thunderstorms across Phuket, and their dangerous lightning strikes, are forecast to continue today and tomorrow. Image: TMD

“This afternoon cumulonimbus clouds are moving in from the west and crossing the Andaman coast,” an official at the Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) who asked not be named told The Phuket News.

“These clouds are generating powerful upward air currents. They will affect the weather in Phuket and bring thunderstorms to an estimated 60% of the island, but they will pass quickly too,” the officials said.

The fast-moving thunderstorms are forecast to continue today and tomorrow (Sept 25-26), the official said.

“Please avoid being in open areas or using any electrical equipment while a thunderstorm is passing overhead,” he cautioned.

 

 

