The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sevens heaven at the ACG

Sevens heaven at the ACG

RUGBY: After week upon week of mind-numbing lock down, Phuket sevens rugby fans were finally given something to cheer about last Saturday (June 26) as “the game they play in heaven” returned to the ACG in style.

Rugby
By Anthony Van Sleeuwen

Saturday 3 July 2021, 10:15AM

Scrum action at the ACG last Saturday (June 26) as Sevens rugby returned to Phuket. Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Scrum action at the ACG last Saturday (June 26) as Sevens rugby returned to Phuket. Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

Photo: @generic_studios_asia

« »

And what a spectacle it was. Forty minutes of fast and ferocious seven on seven rugby, as the Phuket Vagabonds launched their interclub grudge match with game one of the Vagabonds Sevens Tri-Series.

With the official provincial approval on spectators approved just in the nick of time, the ACG was converted from sleepy Sunday cricket club to a boisterous park footy ground as the island’s rugby faithful swarmed for some bone-rattling tackles, slick hands, fast feet and a fair bit of niggle.

Eager for a return to competitive, full contact rugby, the Vagabonds pitched mate against mate as the Reds and Blues faced off in a four quarter slug fest.

The first quarter saw the larger lumps in red push out to an early lead with some rapid phase play keeping the Blues on the back foot close to their line. With continued pressure, gaps were found in the Blues’ defensive line and Dan Ashburn barged his way over for try number one.

The Reds continued to dominate the quarter with aggressive ruck work to allow captain Paul Rothwell to find the try line before the end of the quarter.

The Blues fought back in the second quarter as some lose balls and misplaced kicks found their way into the ever dangerous hands of Shaun Kober, who turned the Reds defence inside out before putting team mate Craig Morgan into open space for a well worked try.

As the Reds continued to turn over possession and the set piece began to show cracks, the Blues scored three more times in the quarter.

The Reds started the third quarter with more strong running close to the ruck from their big ball carriers providing Rothwell an opportunity for a quick snipe over the try line to put them back in the match.

Phuket Property

The momentum was short lived, however, with the deceptive footwork and strong contact of Kober leading him to the try line.

The Blues kept the Reds pinned on their line for most of the final quarter with Guy Choobal forcing his way over the line for the game sealing try.

The man of the match performance went to Paul Hickey who had his work cut out trying to keep the larger Red pack at bay.

Overall the day was a fantastic exhibition of the hard work put in by a resurgent Vagabonds club and their highly dedicated players. The Vagabonds would like to extend a special thank you to Neil Quail and the team at the ACG for an outstanding effort in hosting the event, the first of many.

A special mention also goes out to Nathan Thoday whose enthusiasm and commitment during his four months on the island have been a driving factor behind the success of the event.

Game two has been scheduled for July 31, with the Vagabonds eager to build on a highly competitive first outing.

The club are also pleased to be launching the long awaited Junior Rugby Academy with Saturday morning training sessions starting on July 10 running for 10 consecutive weeks. For more information visit the website www.phuketvagabonds.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Italy to face Spain in Euro 2020 semi-finals
Euro 2020 enters the business end
Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy coming to BISP
Benitez appointed Everton boss despite fan protests
Patty and Ariya off to Tokyo Games
Mercedes finally meets its match in unstoppable Verstppen
England through to Euro 2020 quarters as Ukraine await
France stunned by Switzerland, Spain advance on dramatic day at Euro 2020
Curtain up for record-chasing Djokovic at Wimbledon
Belgium knock out Portugal, Czechs end Dutch dreams
Verstappen unbeatable in Styria
Italy see off battling Austria to join Denmark in Euro 2020 quarters
Verstappen puts Red Bull on home pole in Styria
Khun Gunn aiming to shoot high in Tokyo
Anurak takes over men’s teams in caretaker capacity

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

To suggest authorities would prevent people from getting a vaccine because of their opinions is a ba...(Read More)

As the Sandox launches, Patong is left silent and in the dark

More people would be visting but the complicated COE combined with the payment to upfront 7,500 Thai...(Read More)

First tourists arrive in Phuket under Sandbox scheme

Real estate is going to collapse in Phuket, they will be selling the villas for 10 cents on the doll...(Read More)

First tourists arrive in Phuket under Sandbox scheme

They are going to ruin the tourism industry in Thailand for many years to come.Europeans will not t...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

@ Maverick. Nonsense. In past I flew x times S'pore -Samui. It is just flying/not flying. Nothin...(Read More)

As the Sandox launches, Patong is left silent and in the dark

The Thai government does not want these sleazy sex shops to reopen...(Read More)

Phuket records 23 new COVID infections in past week

with Delta variant spreading twice faster than any variant before , within 2 weeks, government would...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

@Pasgoose Nobody would be interested is wasting words on you....(Read More)

DSI chief investigates Phuket forest encroachment

This encroachment is clearly visible from the main road Kathu-Phuket town. Anybody who is familiar w...(Read More)

As the Sandox launches, Patong is left silent and in the dark

The masseuse mentioned that she used to make "several thousands baht" per day. SEVERAL THO...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura

 