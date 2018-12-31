THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Seven young men charged with gang rape of girl, 13

BURI RAM: Seven young men, aged 14-22, were charged with the gang rape of a girl aged 13 in a school’s toilet in Ban Kruat district late Friday night (Dec 28).

Monday 31 December 2018, 06:15PM

Three suspects are seen behind bars at the Ban Kruat police station in Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram province on Saturday after the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in a school toilet. Photo: Surachai Piragsa / Bangkok post

Three suspects are seen behind bars at the Ban Kruat police station in Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram province on Saturday after the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in a school toilet. Photo: Surachai Piragsa / Bangkok post

Local police initially charged the four suspects under 18 years of age on Saturday while the interrogation of the suspects and the victim were underway.

The girl’s parents filed a complaint that she had been lured by the seven men into a toilet at a school in Tambon Bung Charoen at about 11pm on Friday, where she was then gang-raped.

The four suspected minors were brought to the child and juvenile court of Buri Ram because police could detain them for only 24 hours. The other suspects, aged over 18, were held at the Ban Kruat Police Station.

No relatives sought their temporary release on Sunday. Pol Capt Thongrat Khiaosanam of the Ban Kruat station was to bring the three older suspects to the Nang Rong court on Monday to have their detention extended.

Local police had yet to interrogate the minor suspects and the victim in the presence of social workers. Police were also waiting for a medical report on the girl after she was examined at Ban Kruat Hospital.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

At least one of the three older suspects reportedly confessed to having sex with the girl, but said she was willing. Other suspects said they were just in the scene of the crime but did not commit it.

Ploy, the wife of one of the suspects, on Saturday told police that the victim was the girlfriend of a 16-year-old who was among those arrested. The girl had sent a message to her boyfriend, asking him to pick her up because her motorcycle had broken down, Ploy said.

Her husband did not rape the girl, she said, and her family would be in trouble if he was jailed because he was the sole breadwinner and they had a ten-month-old baby.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

11 jailed for gang rape of 14-year-old Phang Nga girl
Phuket Police hunt alleged attempted rapist
Iranian denies kidnapping, raping former Thai girlfriend
Ban threat for alleged Brit teen rape victim
No evidence of Koh Tao rape, say police
Girl, boyfriend wanted for rape of her autistic sister caught
Police to issue official summons for alleged Koh Tao rape victim
Cops probe Koh Tao rape claim
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Man severed employee’s penis to protect wife
India’s Hindu-Muslim divide
Teen ‘admits’ to murder, denies rape
Phuket man, 39, arrested for attempted murder of wife
Man allegedly kills woman and her daughter after bid to have sex fails
Koh Tao pair face two-week appeal wait

 

Phuket community
Login game premier league competition

Tommy42 I use to have dirty nellies bar but closed 2years ago. Now just usually sit in nanai ro...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi. Good end to the year. Won December. Thanks everyone. Look forward to hearing from phuket...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

6 accidents 'reported'- therein stands the rub. The Kamala ambo alone was out 4 times yester...(Read More)

Samila bombing not politically motivated: Police

What a nonsense. Of course it political and tourist disturbing motivated. How can the very slow work...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

Inspected 4688. During just 24 hours. Result? 1189 culprits. Almost 25 %! And that while people know...(Read More)

Russian woman arrested for ‘tagging’ Phuket roads

Must have been the heat to make her not thinking in advance about her action. But hey, why was she ...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Delusional...Add to that selfish and greedy. Loves the direction the island is going. More and more ...(Read More)

Police again announce seizure of B4.6bn in assets, allege B7bn in tax fraud by Chinese tour operator

The usual incorrect statements again from the serial mentally challenged commentator....(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

LOL...RDD2 cant' work out that he introduced "toxic" into the equation. Anyway, who r...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

Very sorry, but the 14 year old boy was supposed to never take that turn, 14 years and running motor...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
Go Air
Dan About Thailand
Thailand Yacht Show
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019

 