Seven women arrested for ‘online slots’ gambling operation

PHUKET: A raid by police has netted seven women running an online gambling operation in a house in Rassada, north of Phuket Town.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 28 October 2018, 12:19PM

The seven women hie their faces as polie announce the raid to the press. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Phuket Provincial Police placed the house, in Soi Thungkha 9, one of the backstreets on the west side of Yaowarat Rd near Samkong, under surveillance on Friday (Oct 26).

When one of the suspects exited the house, the police began to move in. On seeing the officers, the suspect ran back inside the house, prompting the officers to move in and execute the raid.

Of the seven people arrested, police named only Preukgarn Sornkaew, 28, of Ao Leuk, Krabi.

Police also reported 26 items of evidence sized, including computers.

Police noted that the women were operating an “online slots” gambling operation.

All seven have been charged with operating an illegal gambling scheme, police said.

Police released no other details of the raid.

 

 

