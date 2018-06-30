FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Seven new marinas to support tourism

MARINE: Marine tourism in the Gulf of Thailand is set to grow significantly as the government readies plans for seven new marinas.

marinetourismeconomicsBangkok Post

Saturday 30 June 2018, 10:58AM

Ocean Marina Yacht Club Pattaya is investing 100 million baht to increase the number of berths for yachts. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Ocean Marina Yacht Club Pattaya is investing 100 million baht to increase the number of berths for yachts. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Scott Finsten, harbour master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club Pattaya, said the new marina projects will be built along the east and west coasts.

Targeted locations are Chumphon, Trat and Sattahip district in Chonburi, as well as on Koh Samui and in Prachuap Khiri Khan (possibly Pran Buri district).

But development is subject to further study, and some projects may be built by the private sector.

Mr Finsten said the government aims to promote Thailand as a hub of marine tourism in Southeast Asia by investing in the Thailand Riviera project in the gulf at an estimated cost of B7 billion.

He pointed out that Pattaya on the eastern gulf coast is now able to link with Hua Hin on the west coast via ferry service, making Pattaya a travel hub on the east coast.

Pattaya is also growing as a business hub because of the government's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme.

Mr Finsten said the marine industry on the east coast is picking up steam, with charter and day trips up 20% year-on-year and the number of new boats sold up 10%.

“International yachts visiting the area are also increasing after the government allowed yacht visitors to stay 12 months per visit, up from less than six months in the past,” he said.

Overall, Thailand has more berths than Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia combined. The cost of rental, maintenance and services is also lower in Thailand.

QSI International School Phuket

With about 30% lower expense, Thailand has a chance to become a marine tourism hub in the region, Mr Finsten said.

“At Ocean Marina Yacht Club Pattaya, we are investing about B100 million in expanding berth capacity and services, which will be completed in August this year,” he said. “Once completed, we will be able to cater to the increased demand by raising berths by 15% from 380 currently to 440 berths.”

Pattaya’s popularity as a seaside destination is at an all-time high, with more than 14 million visitors in 2017. The figure is set to rise further with planned additional capacity at U-tapao airport and as the EEC starts to take shape.

Ocean Marina said it invests more than B10mn each year to host the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show, a key platform to boost business and tourism in the region.

This year’s 7th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show is scheduled for Nov 29-Dec 2 and is expected to generate more than B2bn for the industry.

Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, acting managing director of Ocean Property Co, said the boat show has shown steady growth over the last six years, with the number of visitors reaching a record high in 2017 of nearly 6,000, up 23% from the year before.

Last year, Ocean Marina Yacht Club Pattaya took in B200mn in revenue. The club expects 10% growth this year.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket RendezVous, Thailand Yacht Show join forces, align with Singapore
Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic
Phuket Deep Sea Port B345mn bid to target cruise-liner tourists
Phuket Opinion: Protecting the prize jewels
Phuket lifeguard crisis leads to request for US ‘Level 3’ Travel Advisory warning
Phuket Governor orders lifeguards on beaches by April 1
Thailand Yacht Show demonstrates best of yachting lifestyle to Southeast Asia
Phuket Poll: Build the Kra Canal
Singapore developer enters deal for new B579mn marina in Phuket
Third Edition of the Thailand Yacht Show gets underway
Phuket RendezVous lands B727mn in yacht sales
Essence of experience: Thailand Yacht Show experiential format takes shape
Phuket industry chiefs say minimum wage hike impact negligible
Thailand Yacht Show in Phuket to target superyacht tourism, charters
Phuket Opinion: What will it take?

 

Phuket community
Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

"we are bringing coral branches from mature corals at Yoong Island and planting them in Maya Ba...(Read More)

Prisoner escapes from Vachira Phuket Hospital

Well yes they have, as it forms the basis of the article. If they didn't you wouldn't know a...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

@ Pauly44: Safe place for swimming in Monsun-Season is the swimmingpool in the Hotel or ressort. Bea...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

"make it seem like it is the tourists fault for trying to enjoy their beach vacation" ????...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

was there any positive comment from Mr. Kurt??? Why you are here if everything is so bad??...(Read More)

DSI honours locals over genuine land claims in Phuket national park

"legitimate claims to land located in national park areas"? What's the point of nation...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

A non-Thai who "operates a business"? Strange that these exceptions should be so vague whe...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Vegasbaby is correct...4 months does nothing for coral restoration for reefs damaged over decades of...(Read More)

14,000 migrant workers face deportation

One-stop service my ar*e. I would say the whole thing has been a shambles from start to finish, but ...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

Anyone understand all this may step forward.Many Decrees, Act's and more Many loopholes for tha...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
My Physio By Kanitta
International Law office of Ake and Associates
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Chattha
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 