Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Seven nations removed from COVID-19 watchlist

Seven nations removed from COVID-19 watchlist

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health has revoked its previous declaration of seven countries as COVID-19 danger zones, citing an improvement in the pandemic situation and the global vaccination coverage against coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By Bangkok Post

Monday 11 July 2022, 09:39AM

Malaysian tourists walk into the Thai customs building in Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat province on June 1, 2022, after Malaysia and Thailand re-opened their land borders following the loosening of restrictions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Malaysian tourists walk into the Thai customs building in Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat province on June 1, 2022, after Malaysia and Thailand re-opened their land borders following the loosening of restrictions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP

The decision to remove Italy, Iran, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Indonesia from the list of dangerous epidemic areas was reached at a meeting of the national committee on disease control held on Friday (July 8), reports the Bangkok Post.

Signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the announcement was published in the Royal Gazette and came into effect on Saturday.

With the Omicron variant appearing to be far less virulent than its predecessors, from July 1 Thailand has eased most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Only a small number of imported infections have been detected among tens of thousands of arrivals per day, said Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health.

AXA Insurance PCL

The seven countries’ removal from the list was one of two key decisions made by the committee on Friday, he said.

The other was the declaration of monkeypox as Thailand’s 56th communicable disease.

However, no case of the disease has been detected in Thailand so far, he said.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 6,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide have been recorded across 58 countries.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Government to boost US ties
Patong lifeguards warn tourists of dangerous surf
Phuket Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths
Tourists injured as overtaking pickup sideswipes taxi
Hoteliers slam government proposal for dual pricing
Crazy Web Studio Celebrates 10 Years
Phuket Opinion: Being rattled
Warrant out for Nonthaburi extortion mastermind
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket DDPM calls for people to register on disaster alert app
Power outage in Cherng Talay cancelled
Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo
Phuket officials pitch Expo 2028 bid to consuls
Senior tourist police and fake cop nabbed for graft

 

Phuket community
Government to boost US ties

Weren't they boosting Chinese ties the other day? Courting the bigget threat to the West whilst ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being rattled

Average depth Bay of Bengal is 3500 m. Average depth of Andaman sea is 870 m, with here and there m...(Read More)

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

Well, now we know for sure: Phuket still has to improve quality of life and develop public health sy...(Read More)

Tourists injured as overtaking pickup sideswipes taxi

View brainless on infinity. Foot down on throttle. Speed is your 'winner' on Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being rattled

Good opinion piece. As always. Making hopefully Thai officials more realizing their responsebilities...(Read More)

Phuket officials pitch Expo 2028 bid to consuls

This is all Thai Hiso's money business. Nothing for the common Thai on Phuket. I trust the fore...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

@Sir Burr, i didn't question the 'legality'. Just asked what could be the 'legality&...(Read More)

Senior tourist police and fake cop nabbed for graft

OK Well done, some progress, Yay ! My experiences with TP have been favorable, they have even made ...(Read More)

Phuket officials pitch Expo 2028 bid to consuls

do we really need it? i would not trust anything with Narong and i see in the picture the Italia cam...(Read More)

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

they are just money grabber.. and when they should help they cannot..so what they are? they there fo...(Read More)

 

Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
BDO Phuket

 