BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash

Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Seven people were killed and 40 others injured when a double-decker bus carrying health volunteers on a study trip to Pattaya rammed into a trailer lorry loaded with cassava roots at an intersection in Muang district of this northeastern province early on Saturday (Sept 26).

accidentstransport
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 September 2020, 02:56PM

Rescue workers try to retrieve injured and dead victims from a double-decker tour bus which overturned after ramming into a trailer truck in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima early Saturday (Sept 26). Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

Rescue workers try to retrieve injured and dead victims from a double-decker tour bus which overturned after ramming into a trailer truck in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima early Saturday (Sept 26). Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

The fatal crash happened at the Chai Mongkhol bypass on Ratchasima-Pak Thong Chai route in Muang district, said Pol Lt Anucha Khammuang, a duty officer at Pho Klang police station, who was reported around 3.48am on Saturday (Sept 26).

The tourist bus with Kalasin licence plates was carrying 47 health volunteers from Ban Nam Sai village in Chaturaphak Phiman district of Roi Et on a study trip to Pattaya in Chon Buri. The bus overturned when police and rescue workers arrived at the scene. Many passengers were injured and screaming for help as they were trapped in the wreckage, Bangkok Post reports.

Rescue workers rushed to retrieve all people from the wreckage. Seven people were found dead and 40 others injured. The injured were sent to nearby hospitals.

About 50 metres away, a 22-wheel trailer with Lop Buri licence plates overturned with cassava roots scattered over the road.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

According to police investigation, the double-decker bus were one of the three tour buses taking health volunteers from Ban Nam Sai village in Roi Et for a study trip in Pattaya.

One survivor on the bus told police that the bus was travelling at such a high speed that the passengers could not sleep. Before the crash, the driver briefly slept at the wheel and some passengers urged him to stop for a rest. The driver said he could not do so because he had arranged to meet the drivers of the two other buses in Hinson hill area, said the survivor, according to the passenger.

According to police investigation, the double-decker bus were one of the three tour buses taking health volunteers from Ban Nam Sai village in Roi Et for a study trip in Pattaya.

One survivor on the bus told police that the bus was travelling at such a high speed that the passengers could not sleep. Before the crash, the driver briefly slept at the wheel and some passengers urged him to stop for a rest. The driver said he could not do so because he had arranged to meet the drivers of the two other buses in Hinson hill area, said the survivor, according to the passenger.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review
Female prisoner escapes from Phuket hospital
Financial Thaimes: Warren Buffett’s top three investment tips
Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration deadline looms! 7-day Thailand quarantine? Re-infections of Covid? || September 25
DSI to investigate Sripanwa land claims
Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend
Phuket’s ‘missing’ tsunami-warning buoy now recovered
Phuket Provincial Police Chief to join Immigration ranks
Police probe into Phuket student death still yet to conclude
Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds
Phuket car rental operator dies in high-speed accident
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket immigration assurances? Thailand goes after social media giants! || September 24
Police continue search for mother of abandoned Patong newborn

 

Phuket community
Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

I regularly visit a small 'western orientated' restaurant in Chalong. It typically has 4/5 c...(Read More)

Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend

Big safety words of a deputy minister who doesn't know anything about 'seamanship'. As l...(Read More)

Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

With a ticket for 50 years in thai jail in his pocket, but out on bail ( why, even with appeal succe...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Well, it seems there is at least 1 Thai Office were the lights are on, and the brains are working. ....(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Extend all VISA s until at least 31 Dec as Malaysia has done. Stop hassling us and the people workin...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

Sure there are now tourists arriving in October after reading that probably in November Q-time goes ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Mis-masked vendor handing food to the PM mirrors the complacency now evident all over. Second wave ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

$3-6000 for a two week stay on a hotel's property. Where in the Riviera are we talking? Get r...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘missing’ tsunami-warning buoy now recovered

Years ago I been told from the Experts that there is a 3rd buoy always on standby and every year thi...(Read More)

Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

Just a common corrupt crook that fell by the wayside of his cronies... which probably do the same da...(Read More)

 

Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket

 