Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Seven people were killed and 40 others injured when a double-decker bus carrying health volunteers on a study trip to Pattaya rammed into a trailer lorry loaded with cassava roots at an intersection in Muang district of this northeastern province early on Saturday (Sept 26).

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 September 2020, 02:56PM

Rescue workers try to retrieve injured and dead victims from a double-decker tour bus which overturned after ramming into a trailer truck in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima early Saturday (Sept 26). Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

The fatal crash happened at the Chai Mongkhol bypass on Ratchasima-Pak Thong Chai route in Muang district, said Pol Lt Anucha Khammuang, a duty officer at Pho Klang police station, who was reported around 3.48am on Saturday (Sept 26).

The tourist bus with Kalasin licence plates was carrying 47 health volunteers from Ban Nam Sai village in Chaturaphak Phiman district of Roi Et on a study trip to Pattaya in Chon Buri. The bus overturned when police and rescue workers arrived at the scene. Many passengers were injured and screaming for help as they were trapped in the wreckage, Bangkok Post reports.

Rescue workers rushed to retrieve all people from the wreckage. Seven people were found dead and 40 others injured. The injured were sent to nearby hospitals.

About 50 metres away, a 22-wheel trailer with Lop Buri licence plates overturned with cassava roots scattered over the road.

According to police investigation, the double-decker bus were one of the three tour buses taking health volunteers from Ban Nam Sai village in Roi Et for a study trip in Pattaya.

One survivor on the bus told police that the bus was travelling at such a high speed that the passengers could not sleep. Before the crash, the driver briefly slept at the wheel and some passengers urged him to stop for a rest. The driver said he could not do so because he had arranged to meet the drivers of the two other buses in Hinson hill area, said the survivor, according to the passenger.

