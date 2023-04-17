Pro Property Partners
Seven injured, no deaths recorded for Day 6 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

PHUKET: Phuket officials have recognised seven road accidents resulting in eight people injured during Day 6 of the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road and water safety campaign yesterday (Apr 16).

transportaccidentsSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 April 2023, 10:37AM

Phuket officials marked zero deaths in road accidents in Phuket yesterday (Apr 16). Image: PR Phuket

National road safety agency Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reported one death and 62 people injured in road accidents in Phuket yesterday (Apr 16). Image: Thai RSC

The official report for the 24-hour period came from the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) and was released on the Public Relations Phuket Facebook page this morning (Apr 17).

The eight people injured comprised three males and five females, the report said. No fatalities were reported.

This brought the tally for the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign for Songkran 2023, which began last Tuesday (Apr 11), to 44 accidents resulting in 47 people injured and two deaths, according to the report.

So far no details of the accidents that occurred during the Seven Days campaign or the arrests made by police during the campaign have been released.

The ‘Seven Days’ campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays will continue until midnight tonight (Apr 17).

Nationwide, 285 people have died and 15,278 people have been injured in road accidents since the campaign began last Tuesday, reports national road safety agency Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC).

According to ThaiRSC, 4,772 people have died and 241,917 people have been injured in road accidents in Thailand since the start of the year.

The national road safety agency also marks that Phuket suffered one death and 62 people injured in road accidents yesterday (Apr 16).

So far 46 people have died and 7,018 people have been injured in road accidents on the island since the year began, the agency notes.

