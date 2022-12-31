Seven Days of Danger records first fatality

PHUKET: The first fatality during this year’s Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign has been recorded after a motorbike collided with a trailer earlier today (Dec 31).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 31 December 2022, 12:42PM

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning on the southbound section of Thepkrasattri Road, about 100 meters past the new airport intersection

Lt. Lt. Kornphoomphot Pongpaiboon from Thalang Police Station received notification of the collision around 4:10am this morning. Proceeding to the scene along with emergency rescue workers, he discovered a heavily damaged Honda motorbike entangled into the back of a Hino trailer, which was used for deliveries to department stores.

The driver of the Phuket-registered bike, 32-year-old Talang resident Sarayut Tamchu, was lying nearby with fatal wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old eyewitness, Narong Chaiban, said he was driving with his wife when he saw the incident unfold, stating that the bike was travelling at high speed and just seemed to crash into the stationary trailer parked at the side of the road.

Mr Sarayut’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital so a forensic physician could examine the body before it was to be handed over to relatives in order to make the necessary funeral arrangements.