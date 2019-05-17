THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Seven arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

PHUKET: Several drug busts have been made in Phuket leading to the arrests of seven individuals for drugs and firearm-related offences.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 May 2019, 04:52PM

Seven people in Phuket were charged for drugs and firearm offences on May 13 and 16. Photo: Phuket Crime Suppression Division

The first arrest came on Monday (May 13) when Capt Pichit Thongtor of Phuket Provincial Police led a team of officers under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Wisarn Phanmanee to an address in Phuket Town where they caught 48-year-old Nittaya Komsai in possession of 22 ya bah pills (methamphetamine) and 0.05 grams of ya ice (crystal meth).

She was charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply.

On May 16, the team of officers went to five separate addresses in Phuket leading to the arrests of six suspects.

The first was in Wichit where they arrested and charged Aenpurng Saeyang, 25, with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply after he was caught with 31.33 grams of ya ice and digital scales.

Also in Wichit, 25-year-old Tanachai Saesan was caught with 0.08 grams of ya ice and was charged with possession of category one drugs.

Luising Saeyang was also arrested in Wichit with 11.7 grams of ya ice and digital scales. He was charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply.

Three arrests were made in Phuket Town. The first two were 37-year-old Chaiyasit Shusawat and 30-year-old Pongsakorn Panwaree who were caught with 6.65 grams of ya ice, 143 ya bah pills, 12 bullets and digital scales.

The two men were charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply. Chaiyasit was also charged with illegal possession of firearm ammunition.

The last arrest was of 29-year-old Jaratpong Boonprom who was caught in possession of 150.48 grams of ya ice, 1,800 ya bah pills, one pistol, five bullets and digital scales.

He was charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in a public place.

 

 

