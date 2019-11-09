THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Serial thief arrested, police call for victims to reclaim stolen items

Serial thief arrested, police call for victims to reclaim stolen items

PHUKET: Police are calling for people who have had items mysteriously disappear from their homes in Rassada or Kathu in the past month to contact them in case some of their property has been recovered following the arrest of a man for a spate of thefts in the past three weeks.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 9 November 2019, 01:48PM

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

The call for victims of home thefts to come forward follows Phuket Provincial Police officers led by Maj Jakkapong Petcharat arresting Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, on Thursday (Nov 7).

Sarawut was wanted on arrest warrant no. 82/2019 issued by Phuket Provincial Court on March 29 this year for committing snatch thefts by using his motorbike, police explained in their arrest report.

Police had finally tracked down and arrested Sarawut, but when officers took him into custody, they found him in possession of a slew of electronic items and appliances reported as stolen from homes of four victims in Kathu and Rassada.

Among the items already recovered and confirmed as stolen were a 24-inch TV, a laptop computer and a mobile phone stolen from Kritsana Yuttham at his house in Soi Suwan, Moo 6 in Rassada. The items were reported to Phuket City Police as stolen on Wednesday (Nov 6).

Also recovered was an air compressor stolen from Thanapon Phongdecha at his house in Moo 3, Rassada, and a water pump stolen from Chatri Jantharothai at his house in Moo 1, Kathu, reported as stolen to Kathu Police on Thursday (Nov 7).

Police also recovered a 15kg picnic gas tank stolen from Patcharin Boonkan at her house in Soi Malikaew off Thep Pratan Rd on Koh Siray. The theft was reported to Phuket City Police on Oct 15.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Other items recovered even included stolen clothes and motorbike crash helmets.

Col Prawit Angchuan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Police Investigation Division, urged people who have had items recently stolen from their homes to contact the police in the hope that the items may have been recovered.

He also urged people to report any thefts from their homes to the police so they can at least start to track down suspects.

“Please come to file reports police at your nearest police station or contact them through any police social media [sites]. If you can provide any CCTV images, that would be very helpful for officers with their investigation,” he said.

Phuket City Police Station can be contacted by calling 076-212129 or through their Facebook page (click here).

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Traffic Police warn of Phuket road closures for Phukethon
Construction of B789mn Phuket Prison enters final stages
Security forces add southern curfew to arsenal
Man faces jail for opening jet door
Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals yank stubborn python! Elder expat survives robbery! Escapees in ICU? || November 8
Darasamut Underpass to close overnight for electrical maintenance
Phuket's Kata Group launches B1.75bn Pamookkoo Resort
German expat, 72, wounded by knife-wielding Phuket house robbers
Phuket residents lend a hand heaving python from neighbourhood drain
Phuket health office launches project to provide free state-paid medications at local pharmacies
Patong, Karon, Kata to suffer week-long daily mains water-supply outages
Phuket car break-in thief arrested in Phang Nga
Chiang Mai flights cancelled, rescheduled for Loy Krathong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Escaped inmates recaptured in dramatic showdown! Woman in coma after rescue? || November 7

 

Phuket community
Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

"again your lack of interlect shows through"Dear R.,if you respond to my comment next time...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

'Strange' how the private water sources never sem to dry out, All the lakes in kamala., Cher...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

Lets start with the Governor, and than going down the 'Officials tree',... Question: how can...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

What a kind of incompetent Officialdom Phuket has by not being able to secure/provide the elementa...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

All this ridiculous Officials talks, as the water disaster is just starting now. Already a year they...(Read More)

Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed

Is it true that the thai army is larger than these of France and UK together? And amazingly play dep...(Read More)

Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed

The 'defence' checkpoint very 'strategic' amid forests/rubber plantages. Qute invit...(Read More)

German expat, 72, wounded by knife-wielding Phuket house robbers

Why did she not give them a wrong Pin Nr,?...(Read More)

Russian-Swiss woman in coma after pulled from surf at Patong Beach

I’ve noticed travelling Thailand....certainly foreigners have a lack of common sense. Speeding ...(Read More)

Phuket residents lend a hand heaving python from neighbourhood drain

Was it three meters, or five as an earlier report states? ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Naka Yai Island Beach House
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS