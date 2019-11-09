Serial thief arrested, police call for victims to reclaim stolen items

PHUKET: Police are calling for people who have had items mysteriously disappear from their homes in Rassada or Kathu in the past month to contact them in case some of their property has been recovered following the arrest of a man for a spate of thefts in the past three weeks.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 9 November 2019, 01:48PM

Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, was found in possession of a hoard of stolen items when he was arrested on Thursday (Nov 7). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The call for victims of home thefts to come forward follows Phuket Provincial Police officers led by Maj Jakkapong Petcharat arresting Sarawut Sri-anan, 41, on Thursday (Nov 7).

Sarawut was wanted on arrest warrant no. 82/2019 issued by Phuket Provincial Court on March 29 this year for committing snatch thefts by using his motorbike, police explained in their arrest report.

Police had finally tracked down and arrested Sarawut, but when officers took him into custody, they found him in possession of a slew of electronic items and appliances reported as stolen from homes of four victims in Kathu and Rassada.

Among the items already recovered and confirmed as stolen were a 24-inch TV, a laptop computer and a mobile phone stolen from Kritsana Yuttham at his house in Soi Suwan, Moo 6 in Rassada. The items were reported to Phuket City Police as stolen on Wednesday (Nov 6).

Also recovered was an air compressor stolen from Thanapon Phongdecha at his house in Moo 3, Rassada, and a water pump stolen from Chatri Jantharothai at his house in Moo 1, Kathu, reported as stolen to Kathu Police on Thursday (Nov 7).

Police also recovered a 15kg picnic gas tank stolen from Patcharin Boonkan at her house in Soi Malikaew off Thep Pratan Rd on Koh Siray. The theft was reported to Phuket City Police on Oct 15.

Other items recovered even included stolen clothes and motorbike crash helmets.

Col Prawit Angchuan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Police Investigation Division, urged people who have had items recently stolen from their homes to contact the police in the hope that the items may have been recovered.

He also urged people to report any thefts from their homes to the police so they can at least start to track down suspects.

“Please come to file reports police at your nearest police station or contact them through any police social media [sites]. If you can provide any CCTV images, that would be very helpful for officers with their investigation,” he said.

Phuket City Police Station can be contacted by calling 076-212129 or through their Facebook page (click here).