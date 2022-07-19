Tengoku
Serial burglar arrested

Serial burglar arrested

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man who has confessed to multiple thefts from houses he had broken into in the Wichit area after he tried to sell a stolen phone to a mobile phone shop on Koh Siray.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 July 2022, 05:46PM

Mr Kittissak was arrested at a mobile phone shop on Koh Siray yesterday (July 18). Photo: Wichit Police

Mr Kittissak was arrested at a mobile phone shop on Koh Siray yesterday (July 18). Photo: Wichit Police

The man was arrested at 2pm yesterday (July 18), said a report released by the Wichit Police.

The man, who police named only as “Mr Kittisak”, was taken into custody at a mobile phone shop on Koh Siray, east of Phuket Town, said the report.

In placing Mr Kittisak under arrest, police seized as evidence a Vivo brand mobile phone valued at about B12,000; one carry bag; B1,500 in cash; a pair of glasses valued at about B3,000; a bracelet valued at about B500; and a white Phuket-registered Honda Click motorbike that was not carrying a licence plate.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Several of the items seized from Mr Kittisak were stolen from a home on Soi Phatthana Uthit 1, off Sakdidet Rd in Moo 7, Wichit, on Sunday night (July 17), the report noted.

Mr Kittisak was charged with “committing theft at night while using a vehicle to facilitate the commission of an offense or for taking away such property or accepting thieves", the report confirmed.

Following his arrest, Mr Kittisak reportedly confessed to having committed three other burglaries in the ​​Wichit area. He also confessed to a burglary committed within the jurisdiction of Phuket City Police, the report concluded.

