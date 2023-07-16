British International School, Phuket
Sergey Lavrov opens Russian consulate in Phuket

Sergey Lavrov opens Russian consulate in Phuket

PHUKET: Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, officially opened the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Phuket at Royal Phuket Marina yesterday (July 15).

Russiantourismeconomicspolitics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 July 2023 12:36 PM

Joined by Evgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr Lavrov was welcomed to the event at 4pm by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Leading the welcoming delegation was Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai, joined by Asi Mamanee. Director-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of European Affairs; Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Jirasak Siemsak; and Gulu Lalvani, CEO and founder of Royal Phuket Marina.

Also present for the occasion were a small gathering of important government officials, members of Phuket’s private sector and members of Phuket’s Russian community.

“Today’s event adds a bright page to the 126-year history of diplomatic relations between our countries. It is difficult that at this moment we have managed to create a strong foundation of Russian-Thai relations, allowing us to build our cooperation reliably, in a mutually respectful way, regardless of the fluctuations of the geopolitical environment,” Mr Lavrov said.

“[To] Develop active political dialogue, trade-economic cooperation, cultural and educational exchanges with our Thai partners. Let us not forget that one of the key tasks of diplomacy is to protect the rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens abroad,” he added.

“It is well known that Thailand is one of the favorite vacation destinations of Russians. Even being here for a short time, you realize that Phuket is so popular for a reason - beautiful nature, warm climate (including rainy seasons, gotta love them too), cheerful people. After the resumption of direct airline, there was a distinctive trend in the growth of tourist flow from Russia to Thailand. Since October 2022, Thailand has been visited by more than a million Russian citizens, with half of them spending their vacations in Phuket… I am convinced that these numbers will only grow in the future.

“Today with my colleague, Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai spoke about steps that must be taken so that the cards of the Russian payment system ‘World’ can be used here without any problems. This will give an extra momentum to an increase in tourist flow.

“Phuket is a famous resort, but Russian diplomats here will have intense work. They will have direct consular functions related to ensuring the interests of Russian citizens in Phuket, as well as business links and promoting cooperation between Thailand and Russian regions. One of the nearest tasks is to establish fraternal links of Phuket with the Kamchatka Krai.

“Today’s opening ceremony of the permanent office of the Consulate General of Russia in Phuket is an important but not the last step in expanding Russia’s diplomatic presence in Southeast Asia. There are plans to open additional diplomatic missions in other friendly states of the region,” Mr Lavrov concluded.

The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Phuket is located in the central square of the Royal Phuket Marina complex on Thepkrasattri Rd, Koh Kaew.

The Consulate General in Phuket has been operating since 2020 and is also responsible for the provinces of Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang, Satun, Chumphon, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Yala. The post of Consul General is occupied by Vladimir Sosnov.

The Russian consulate in Phuket can be contacted as follows:

Address: 63/501 Moo. 2 Thepkrasattri Rd, Koh Kaew Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket Province (Location on Google maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/cShJuJ5RwKvRxgpc6?g_st=it)

Phone: 095-2598081

Email mail: phuketconsul@yandex.ru

Telegram: t.me/PHUKETCONSULATE

Facebook: Генеральное консульство Российской Федерации в Пхукете (RusConsulatePhuket)

Website: phuket.mid.ru 

