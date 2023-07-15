333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, arrived in Phuket last night (July 14).

Russianpoliticseconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 July 2023 11:30 AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Lavrov landed at Phuket International Airport to be welcomed by a delegation that included Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Official reports of Mr Lavrov’s arrival mark that Mr Lavrov is expected to officiate the opening of the Russian consulate at Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew. The consulate has been operating out of its offices at Royal Phuket Marina* for several years.

No other information regarding Mr Lavrov’s visit was provided.

Mr Lavrov has served as the Foreign Minister of Russia since 2004. He is the longest-serving foreign minister since the Tsarist era, and has served longer than any foreign minister of the Soviet period.

Mr Lavrov’s visit follows a marked increase in the number of Russians visiting Phuket as tourists and the number of Russians choosing to stay on the island.

According to the Ministry of Tourism & Sports, 740,840 Russian nationals visited Thailand from January through May this year.

According to Phuket Immigration, Russia provided 25,947 visitors arriving directly in Phuket last month, a decrease of 2.6% from 26,624 in May.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Russian arrivals in Phuket last month were second only to Chinese nationals, who saw 44,066 direct arrivals in June, an increase of 16.4% from 37,949 in May.

Mr Lavrov on Thursday appealed to Southeast Asian countries to work together to revive flagging trade with his country, using a forum in Jakarta to pitch the use of national currencies, rather than dollars, to evade Western sanctions, reports Nikkei Asia.

The sanctions, leveled after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, have led to a 4.4% drop in trade between Russia and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

A report by Reuters marked that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday (July 14) that Mr Lavrov had not been constructive during this week’s meeting between top diplomats from major powers and their Southeast Asian counterparts in Jakarta.

Speaking after the Asean Regional Forum – which involved the foreign ministers of Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states and key strategic partners such as China, the US, India and Russia – Blinken said Lavrov used his interventions to attack Washington, said the report.

The meeting in Jakarta marked only the second time Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last year. They last saw each other in New Delhi in March, on the sidelines of a G20 meeting, the Reuters report noted.

* Correction: Not Boat lagoon as originally reported. The error is regretted

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 15 July 2023 - 13:57:59 

Weird, that a russian war- and humanity criminal, a pathological liar, get such a reception on Phuket. See the bowing V-Governor. Bowing for this Russian? Yulk, give me a bucket.

Fascinated | 15 July 2023 - 12:39:12 

Despicable man representing a despicable country that Thailand fawns over.

Thaitourist | 15 July 2023 - 12:10:27 

It's a good thing that Russia doesn't border Thailand, because then Thailand would have been the next country on crazy Putin's list. I love Thailand, but I don't understand why the authorities are so in the pocket of the Russians. They let them buy property, hotels, restaurants, yes they soon own the whole island. Not good.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man arrested in Phuket for selling personal data
Truck driver crushed by glass frame
Two injured as pickup driver ‘asleep at wheel’
Water outage to affect Baan Borrae to Cape Panwa
New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Town to tackle floodwaters, Heavy rain forecast, Companies on edge || July 14
Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation
Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast
Darasamut Underpass closed while new pump installed
Parliament to hold next PM vote on July 19
Seized boat adds twist to German’s killing
Delivery pickup slams into Heroines Monument barrier
Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town
Hollywood shuts down as actors go on strike
Move Forward in Phuket calls for peace, hope for the future

 

Phuket community
Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

@Dek: I ask you because you seem to feel the constant short comings of Thailand's education, con...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

It would be interesting to know what the Thai traffic law dictates about a 'rear ender' who ...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

We all know what's happening. The election is held according to the 2017 Constitution. Pita ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Weird, that a russian war- and humanity criminal, a pathological liar, get such a reception on Phuke...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

This is ridiculous. I've heard a lot of things here, but braking too hard causing an accident, ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Despicable man representing a despicable country that Thailand fawns over. ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

It's a good thing that Russia doesn't border Thailand, because then Thailand would have been...(Read More)

Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

Why are people who comment called 'suspects' by dek ? And why unfair the use of the word ...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

Are they saying a Rescue vehicle is not equipped with a front and rear dashcam? ...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

I would think this move has no chance, as the Senators would be required to cede their self-appointe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
SOHO Pool Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 