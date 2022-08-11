Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Serena says ‘countdown’ to retirement has begun

Serena says ‘countdown’ to retirement has begun

TENNIS: United States tennis great Serena Williams announced on Tuesday (Aug 9) that “the countdown has begun” to her retirement from the sport.

Tennis
By AFP

Thursday 11 August 2022, 08:39AM

Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam winner. Photo: AFP / file

Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam winner. Photo: AFP / file

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” the 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam winner said in a post on Instagram.

“That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun.

“I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Williams won the last of her 23 Slams at the 2017 Australian Open when she was already pregnant with daughter, Olympia.

However, she has failed to add a 24th major which would take her level with Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Her final attempt will come at the US Open in New York later this month.

Williams stepped onto a hardcourt for the first time in a year and a half on Monday in the WTA Toronto tournament where fought through to the second round with a straight sets victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

It was her first singles victory since the 2021 French Open, some 14 months ago.

The former world number one had played her first singles match in a year during a first round defeat at Wimbledon in June.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Satree School charity run to aid local schools
T1 ready for big kick-off this weekend
Ozzy Osbourne closes Commonwealth Games as Birmingham parties
Jongkolphan, Rawinda triumph
Haaland double gives Man City dream start, Man Utd beaten by Brighton
Thais exceed Asean Para Games target
Phuket International Surfing Competition receives ASC Sanctioning
Liverpool stumble, Spurs shine on Premier League’s opening weekend
Celest’s date with destiny at Lumpinee
Arsenal mentality pleases Arteta in opening night win at Palace
The Premier League strikes back
Upcoming Phuket sports events unveiled
Ferrari fumbles again as season slips away
WWE-style wrestling hits Bangkok - with a Thai twist
Charity football match planned to aid underprivileged kids

 

Phuket community
Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

Nothing wrong with that road section. Just people driving in High Speed. Cheaper to set up Speed C...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry turns to India

Indian tourists become Phuket business entrepreneurs? Great for diversity. But are Thai phuket busi...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

No humanitarian reasons were brought up by Prayut regarding forcing Myanmar refugees back to Myanmar...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

Seems the repair/construction improvement of the bend hill Patak Road between Chalong and Kata must ...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

Seems mr Vorasait is adicted to speed. Encouraged by 'service of RTP that not demand alcohol tes...(Read More)

Phuket Town businesses welcome Indian tourists

,,, I don't think the Tsunami warning bouys will work that well. Good luck....(Read More)

Phuket Town businesses welcome Indian tourists

"Love Marine Activities", all they've gota do is stay in a hotel on Patong Beach &...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Maybe they should all close @ 6pm. Far too many swords, guns, knifes & meth amphetamine on Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry turns to India

Woops good golly gosh...(Read More)

Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

Thanks to TPN for these alerts. It's a testament to incompetency the PPEA cannot figure out wh...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Barketek
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 