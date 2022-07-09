Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini acquitted in FIFA trial

Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini acquitted in FIFA trial

SWITZERLAND: Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the chiefs of world and European football, were acquitted Friday (July 8) over a suspected fraudulent payment that shook the sport and torpedoed their time at the top.

Football
By AFP

Saturday 9 July 2022, 02:02PM

Michel Platini (left) and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Photos: AFP

Michel Platini (left) and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Photos: AFP

Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona rejected the prosecution’s request for a suspended prison sentence of a year and eight months, following a mammoth investigation that began in 2015 and lasted six years.

Former FIFA president Blatter, 86, and Platini, 67, were tried over a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (US$2.05mn, about B73.4mn) in 2011 to Platini, who was then in charge of European football’s governing body UEFA.

The former French football great “submitted to FIFA in 2011 an allegedly fictitious invoice for a (alleged) debt still existing for his activity as an adviser for FIFA in the years 1998 to 2002”, according to the court.

Blatter insisted before the court that the pair had struck an oral “gentlemen’s agreement”, with some of Platini’s remuneration to be paid at a later date when FIFA’s fragile finances would allow it.

Both were accused of fraud and forgery of a document. Blatter was accused of misappropriation and criminal mismanagement, while Platini was accused of participating in those offences.

Blatter and Platini maintained their innocence throughout their trial, which ran June 8-22.

The indictment was filed by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

Both FIFA and UEFA are headquartered in Switzerland, in Zurich and Nyon respectively.

POWER DRAMA

Platini and Blatter were banned from the sport at the very moment when the former seemed ideally-placed to succeed Blatter at the helm of world football’s governing body.

The two allies became rivals as Platini grew impatient to take over, while Blatter’s tenure was brought to a swift end by a separate 2015 FIFA corruption scandal investigated by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Joseph “Sepp” Blatter joined FIFA in 1975, became its general secretary in 1981 and the president of world football’s governing body in 1998.

He was forced to stand down in 2015 and was banned by FIFA for eight years, later reduced to six, over ethics breaches for authorising the payment to Platini, allegedly made in his own interests rather than FIFA’s

Platini is regarded among world football’s greatest-ever players. He won the Ballon d’Or, considered the most prestigious individual award, three times ‒ in 1983, 1984 and 1985.

Platini was UEFA’s president from January 2007 to December 2015.

He appealed against his initial eight-year suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which reduced it to four years.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Supak and Supissara win big as Ratchanok stumbles
Heavy weather fails to dampen spirits as Phuket Raceweek returns
Djokovic eyes Wimbledon glory after Nadal pulls out
Record crowd sees England women off to winning start at Euro 2022
Another life-saving win for F1’s quiet achievements
Salah signs new Liverpool deal as Ronaldo wants away
Thailand to host ‘Air Sea Land’ Sports Tourism Festival
Historic walk for Thai athlete in Finland
Thai spikers lose to Italy in final week of FIVB Nations League
Sainz wins maiden Grand Prix after Zhou horror crash
Ratchanok ends drought
Sainz claims first pole in Silverstone
Phuket’s debut SAT invitational a big hit
Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week
Good wind marks the second day of Phuket Raceweek

 

Phuket community
B1m per day fine for mobile operators failing to act against call scamming

Overseas calls aready have the + prefix when I check my calls. Since most scams seem to be from boil...(Read More)

Phuket residential drug den raided

Great job RTP. Raid a 'drug den' that had no drugs. Be interesting to have been a fly on the...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

Come and see the crocodiles so they will not be lonely?? Is this woman serious? Crocs for sale?? Who...(Read More)

July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder

309 mass shootings in USA so far this year. This is what happens when Congressional reps can take ca...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

@Kamala Pete. Interesting news you wrote. If true than that proves the criminal corruption of Phuket...(Read More)

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

Thank's God the alcoholic is history !...(Read More)

July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder

Another retarded psycho from the "land of the free". Will they ever learn ? ...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

So, these animals were hijacked from their natural habitat so the owner can scalp people (dual price...(Read More)

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

TAT... no word to describe this total useless organisation... pls record in the data too.. ...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

Thai ignore well being of all animals. In their thinking about animals, these are just a 'profi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Fastship Phuket

 