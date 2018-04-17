POOL: The 17th round of the PPL, sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, was played over various day both last week and this due to the Songkran break.

Natalie and Hole in One teams happy together before the match in which Hole in One had an heroic 1-10 victory over their competitor.

The usual Thursday night slot was occupied by Songkran, and the big question was of course how the big match between the first and second placed teams Natalie Bar and Hole in one would fathom out.

Natalie Bar was the home venue for the pairing and everyone thought it would be a close match. Natalie Bar have been topping the PPL table now for 16 weeks, and what with them playing at home the question being asked was “what could go wrong for them?”

Well basically, come the night, everything went wrong. Hole in One won all the singles and throughout the entire match they were by far the more superior team.

The Phuket News doubts if many would have predicted the score would be 1-10 in Hole in One’s favour come the end of the night, but that was certainly to be the case.

Hole in One now lead Natalie Bar in the table by four points with just one match remaining.

Elsewhere, Red Light played with Happy End and the visitors started really well winning the first three matches.

Happy End probably expected an easy victory but Red Light won almost all the other games which resulted in a very respectable 7-4 win for Red Light.

Wombat Bar were up against Wet Dreams with only the latter’s captain Gervais remaining from the original team. But Wet Dream’s new players are certainly fast learners and managed to win the first four singles games. However, Wombat soon took back control of the game and managed to walk away with a 6-5 win.

Simon & Oil played against Ting Tong this week. Simon and Luke won both their singles and doubles for the home team, but in a very close match Ting Tong won 5-6. Paul from Ting Tong won all his games in which he was involved.

The last match of week 17th was played between Martin Swiss and Caddy Shack yesterday night (Apr 16) and because many league players were free there was quite an audience.

Both teams were still suffering the Songkran blues and did not put in their best pool performances. However, the atmosphere was friendly and everybody had a good night out.

Khun Noi from Martin Swiss won his singles and doubles but Lek, Justin and Trevor also won their singles and doubles. The beerleg was a game of errors and could have easily been won by Martin Swiss, but in the second round the black and white ball were potted simultaneously meaning the third set would be decisive. But this time Caddy Shack gave away a ball-in-hand on the black which even Scott Griffin could not have missed. The final score was 5-6 in favour of Caddy Shack.

The last round of the PPL will be played this Thursday (Apr 19) with the winner not being decided until the last day of action.

With Hole in One leading by four points, and with a home match with Wet Dreams this week, they are clear favourites for the title.

On April 26 there will be a spectacular end of season party. Double knockout matches, free drinks and buffet, award ceremony and an attractive raffle will be on that evening’s program.

All bar owners, team captains and players are invited. New bars or persons interested to play in PPL please follow their Facebook page Patong Friendly Pool League.

