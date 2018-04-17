The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sensational win puts Hole in One atop PPL

POOL: The 17th round of the PPL, sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, was played over various day both last week and this due to the Songkran break.

Pool,

Matt Pond

Tuesday 17 April 2018, 04:25PM

Natalie and Hole in One teams happy together before the match in which Hole in One had an heroic 1-10 victory over their competitor.
Natalie and Hole in One teams happy together before the match in which Hole in One had an heroic 1-10 victory over their competitor.

The usual Thursday night slot was occupied by Songkran, and the big question was of course how the big match between the first and second placed teams Natalie Bar and Hole in one would fathom out.

Natalie Bar was the home venue for the pairing and everyone thought it would be a close match. Natalie Bar have been topping the PPL table now for 16 weeks, and what with them playing at home the question being asked was “what could go wrong for them?”

Well basically, come the night, everything went wrong. Hole in One won all the singles and throughout the entire match they were by far the more superior team.

The Phuket News doubts if many would have predicted the score would be 1-10 in Hole in One’s favour come the end of the night, but that was certainly to be the case.

Hole in One now lead Natalie Bar in the table by four points with just one match remaining.

Elsewhere, Red Light played with Happy End and the visitors started really well winning the first three matches.

Happy End probably expected an easy victory but Red Light won almost all the other games which resulted in a very respectable 7-4 win for Red Light.

Wombat Bar were up against Wet Dreams with only the latter’s captain Gervais remaining from the original team. But Wet Dream’s new players are certainly fast learners and managed to win the first four singles games. However, Wombat soon took back control of the game and managed to walk away with a 6-5 win.

Simon & Oil played against Ting Tong this week. Simon and Luke won both their singles and doubles for the home team, but in a very close match Ting Tong won 5-6. Paul from Ting Tong won all his games in which he was involved.

The last match of week 17th was played between Martin Swiss and Caddy Shack yesterday night (Apr 16) and because many league players were free there was quite an audience.

Both teams were still suffering the Songkran blues and did not put in their best pool performances. However, the atmosphere was friendly and everybody had a good night out.

Khun Noi from Martin Swiss won his singles and doubles but Lek, Justin and Trevor also won their singles and doubles. The beerleg was a game of errors and could have easily been won by Martin Swiss, but in the second round the black and white ball were potted simultaneously meaning the third set would be decisive. But this time Caddy Shack gave away a ball-in-hand on the black which even Scott Griffin could not have missed. The final score was 5-6 in favour of Caddy Shack.

The last round of the PPL will be played this Thursday (Apr 19) with the winner not being decided until the last day of action.

With Hole in One leading by four points, and with a home match with Wet Dreams this week, they are clear favourites for the title.

On April 26 there will be a spectacular end of season party. Double knockout matches, free drinks and buffet, award ceremony and an attractive raffle will be on that evening’s program.

All bar owners, team captains and players are invited. New bars or persons interested to play in PPL please follow their Facebook page Patong Friendly Pool League.

League Table

Team

Points

Hole in One

117

Natalie

113

Ting Tong

103

Caddy Shack

99

Wombat

97

Happy End

90

Martin Swiss

90

Red Light

83

Wet Dreams

81

Simon & Oils

62

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.