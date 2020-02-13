THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Seniors triumph in Phuket Open Pairs Championship

Seniors triumph in Phuket Open Pairs Championship

BOWLS: Phuket’s competitive bowls season returned on Tuesday (Feb 11) as 20 players contested the Phuket Open Pairs Championship at Kamala Lawn Bowls Club.

Bowls
By Robert Knight

Sunday 16 February 2020, 09:30AM

Glen Collins (left) and Robbie Lord (middle) being presented with their trophy. Photo: Robert Knight

Glen Collins (left) and Robbie Lord (middle) being presented with their trophy. Photo: Robert Knight

This came hot on the heels of the annual inter-club Seniors versus Juniors match-up based on the Pryder Cup club format. I have been respectfully asked not to disclose the cut off age to qualify as a Junior, suffice to say that the combined age of the 16 competitors was in the region of 950 years!

The Seniors triumphed for a 3rd season in a row with a 18-8 victory over the Juniors.

With the pairings being drawn at random, it was always likely that there would be a mixture of skill levels when the draw was made.

It has to be said though, that with a recent influx of newcomers to bowls who have adapted very quickly to the nuances and tactics of the sport, it was clear that there would be no “gimme” matches and whoever was going to lift the trophy would have to perform at the highest level.

The fortunes of the pairings perhaps favoured three teams but when the group stages were drawn a “group of death” was created, levelling up the competition once again.

As expected Group A went down to the wire and before the last matches were played all four teams had a chance of progressing.

Similarly Group B had all possible permutations in the last round whilst Group C was a more straight forward affair as ex-Kiwi international Rick Kennard and “Super Swede” Kenta Lindberg swept the board.

Five previous winners of “majors” bit the dust in the group stages meaning the semi-final line ups were Rick and Kenta versus Robbie Lord and Glen Collins, with seasoned campaigners Dot Barker and Deano Lambert, undefeated in the group stages and perceived by many as favourties, facing relative newcomers to the sport Sammy Sampert and Per “Pat” Alm.

 The form book had already been ripped up in the early stages of the competition and it was again, as Sammy and Pat produced a master class of tactics and skill beyond the expectations of their relative inexperience to win 9-5.

In the other semi-final, Kenta and Rick were unable to repeat their form from previous rounds and were dispatched with relative ease 13-3 by Robbie and Glen.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

Refreshingly, the final line-up meant that there were going to be new maiden winners of a Kamala Lawn Bowls major, reflecting the improvement of the newcomers to the sport.

Impressive bowling from both pairs, including a “tied” end where both pairs delivered bowls that the umpire was unable to separate, meant after five ends the score was tied at 2-2.

As the final end commenced the score was 5-4 in Robbie and Glen’s favour with all to play for and the score changed hands continuously as the end progressed.

With his penultimate bowl, Sammy produced an absolute snorter of a run through to hold four shots. Glen, a previous losing finalist, was literally staring down the barrel with only one remaining bowl and a minimum of space to rescue the situation, no doubt fearing history was going to repeat itself.

Given the standard of bowling throughout the day it was no surprise that Glen bowled a “worldy” to wipe out the four bowl advantage and hold shot for his pairing.

Another “worldy” was now required from Sammy but by the finest of margins his bowl missed the mark leaving Robbie and Glen to triumph by a margin of 6-4.

With a total of 1,152 bowls being delivered during the day, the tournament once again went down to the final delivery to crown Glen and Robbie as champions.

The scene is now set for the next “major” with “The Blue Ribband Phuket Open Singles Championship” on March 10. All are welcome to enter.

Kamala Lawn Bowls Club is open six days a week and all equipment is provided. For more info please contact the club on 094 898 7476.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

ONE Championship bars fans from Singapore event over virus
Gutsy Atletico given hope after surprise win over Liverpool
Vietnam F1 Grand Prix gets go-ahead despite virus fears
Hamilton, Messi share men’s Laureus award
Royal’s Cup 2020 to be hosted in Kanchanaburi
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Virus-hit Hong Kong racing gallops on behind closed doors
Virus causes chaos in Chinese football
Judo master, 97, puts ‘spirit’ above medals at Olympics
‘United by Emotion’: Tokyo 2020 unveils Games motto
Maybank Championship postponed due to coronavirus
Malaysian Open to proceed despite coronavirus fears
Man City ban opens the door for Spurs as Son strikes late winner at Villa
NBA loses ‘hundreds of millions’ in China over Hong Kong tweet
Revolution Muay Thai gym star Ibragimov hungry for world title

 

Phuket community
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Just curious, but do the Aussie lifeguards also sit at their posts all day ignoring the tourists and...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Thank you Australian Consulate!! Now Thai tourist authorities must not advertise Phuket as a summer ...(Read More)

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

Yes, why travel overseas, to catch COVID-19, when you can stay home, and catch it for free....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

I was to travel to Phuket from Australia last Monday. But due to the silence of the government about...(Read More)

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

Lots of hot-air that basically says Chevrolet wasn't as popular as the Japanese brands....(Read More)

China virus death toll passes 1,800

The death toll has probably increased as they have probably run out of AbbVie Inc.'s [NYSE:ABBV]...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

So what if it's local? It's a situation not confined to Phuket, but a natural world wide phe...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

@K. No need to "build up"a file,all it takes is a good memory and the search function on h...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

See no real issue with the flow of info being centralized (though stop with daily local briefings if...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Cassia Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
QSI - Cooking Competition
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 