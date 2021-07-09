The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Seniors, including foreigners, to get jabs donated by Japan

Seniors, including foreigners, to get jabs donated by Japan

BANGKOK: Senior Thais and foreigners based in Thailand will be given priority for the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine that arrived in the country from Japan on Friday (July 9), according to the COVID-19 taskforce.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 10 July 2021, 08:00AM

A health worker takes a swab from a woman at Mahanak market in Dusit district on Friday. More testing centres will be opened in Greater Bangkok. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

A health worker takes a swab from a woman at Mahanak market in Dusit district on Friday. More testing centres will be opened in Greater Bangkok. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Thais and foreigners aged 60 or more and those with seven chronic diseases would be among the groups to receive the vaccine, said Dr Apisamai Srirangson, the assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Other targets will be students, diplomats, athletes and people in need of jabs before travelling overseas, she added.

The shipment that arrived in the capital on Friday contained 1.05 million doses of AstraZeneca, Dr Apisamai said.

The government is trying to inoculate more senior citizens, especially those living in high-risk Bangkok, to contain the rapid spread of the virus as the highly transmissible strain of the Delta variant is gaining ground.

The CCSA meeting on Friday, with lockdown measures high on the list, also agreed to give vaccinated healthcare personnel the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot. As well, more testing centres will be opened in Bangkok and five neighbouring provinces to identify infected people.

People have overwhelmed several screening centres in Bangkok in recent days, with some camping out outside Wat Phra Sri Maha That in Bang Khen district on Wednesday, for mass testing after the jump in new transmission cases in Bangkok.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket daily infections hit double-digits
All schools in Phuket ordered closed for two weeks
AirAsia suspends domestic flights
Curfew in Greater Bangkok from Monday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourists ask to go home after being stuck in quarantine |:| July 9
More Phuket Town schools close over COVID concerns
Health authorities agree to use rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19
Thailand International Boat Show to put Phuket on the world stage
Sandbox tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home
Two schools close for COVID cleaning after local infections cofirmed
DDC defends further Sinovac jab purchase
CCSA meet on new restrictions for at-risk provinces
Electricity outage to affect Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Frustrations over Moderna vaccine rush in Phuket, Most expensive cities |:| July 8
67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

 

Phuket community
Sandbox tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home

This an abolute Trainwreck You know how I have tried to hel.p Please contact n immigration (2nfd ...(Read More)

67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

RUSure, My post are about the profiteering off this crises, do you have anything to counter? Your at...(Read More)

More Phuket Town schools close over COVID concerns

Every school in Phuket are closed down from 12 July and 2 weeks first and then ?...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home

Come for the holiday, stay for the quarantine that you have to pay for yourself in addition to the h...(Read More)

67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

Sounds more like 67,000 clicks on the website rather than that many people (10 every 1 second)? I th...(Read More)

67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

@Christy Sweet Rather than moan about everything Why haven't you got a vaccination yet? Even you...(Read More)

Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19

@PattataPaul, Phuket officialdom welcomes (false) test results doubts. If not sure, declare 'pos...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Then let me know why the local Or Bor Tor locals are giving the "restaurant" license to al...(Read More)

DDC defends further Sinovac jab purchase

Gotta keep the cousins happy!...(Read More)

DDC defends further Sinovac jab purchase

Made in China J-U-N-K...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 