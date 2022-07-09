Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Senior tourist police and fake cop nabbed for graft

Senior tourist police and fake cop nabbed for graft

BANGKOK: A police senior sergeant major faces the sack and criminal charges after being suspended for allegedly demanding bribes from entertainment venues in Nonthaburi.

corruptionpolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 9 July 2022, 10:47AM

Image: Policetv

Image: Policetv

The officer was named as Pol Sen Sgt Maj Phuwamet Hirunwongwaradol, 38, who is a squad leader at Subdivision 1 of Tourist Police Division 1, reports the Bangkok Post.

Pol Maj Gen Apichart Suriboonya, the tourist police deputy chief and spokesman, said the officer was assigned on Thursday (July 7) to patrol the Prawet, Bang Rak and Thong Lor areas of Bangkok but reportedly drove a police car to Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi.

He was allegedly accompanied by Manus Suksom, 46, who drove another car and posed as a tourist police officer. The two then collected bribery payments from entertainment venues in the area on Thursday night.

Police followed the two suspects and arrested them in the car park of Central Plaza West Gate shopping mall. The arresting officers also seized B100,000 in cash which included marked banknotes given to some entertainment venues by police after they received a tip-off about police taking bribes.

AXA Insurance PCL

After the arrest, the Tourist Police Bureau issued a statement apologising for the officer’s conduct.

Pol Lt Gen Sukhun Prommayon, chief of the Tourism Police Bureau, has ordered Sen Sgt Maj Phuwamet’s suspension. The suspect will face criminal charges and a disciplinary probe.

Mr Manus will be charged with impersonating a police officer and extortion. Sen Sgt Maj Phuwamet has served as a tourist police officer since 2010.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage in Cherng Talay cancelled
Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo
Phuket officials pitch Expo 2028 bid to consuls
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket crocodiles, Hotelier reps say no to dual-pricing, Thai baht dips again || July 8
Sarasin Bridge jump prevented
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe killed in shooting
Phuket residential drug den raided
Japan’s former PM feared dead after apparent shooting
B1m per day fine for mobile operators failing to act against call scamming
Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm
UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath
Phuket marks 21 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Half-naked ’Robin Hood’ caught, Phuket expressway survey, Officials want hotel dual-pricing || July 7
Phuket ramps up tsunami warning ‘readiness’

 

Phuket community
B1m per day fine for mobile operators failing to act against call scamming

Overseas calls aready have the + prefix when I check my calls. Since most scams seem to be from boil...(Read More)

Phuket residential drug den raided

Great job RTP. Raid a 'drug den' that had no drugs. Be interesting to have been a fly on the...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

Come and see the crocodiles so they will not be lonely?? Is this woman serious? Crocs for sale?? Who...(Read More)

July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder

309 mass shootings in USA so far this year. This is what happens when Congressional reps can take ca...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

@Kamala Pete. Interesting news you wrote. If true than that proves the criminal corruption of Phuket...(Read More)

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

Thank's God the alcoholic is history !...(Read More)

July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder

Another retarded psycho from the "land of the free". Will they ever learn ? ...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

So, these animals were hijacked from their natural habitat so the owner can scalp people (dual price...(Read More)

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

TAT... no word to describe this total useless organisation... pls record in the data too.. ...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

Thai ignore well being of all animals. In their thinking about animals, these are just a 'profi...(Read More)

 

Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 