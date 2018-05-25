FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Senior monks defrocked after raids

BANGKOK: Six senior monks including well-known activist monk Phra Buddha Isara have been defrocked after they were denied bail in court, resulting in them being sent to jail following their arrests yesterday (May 24).

Friday 25 May 2018, 08:49AM

The former Phra Buddha Isara, now a defrocked layman, and other monks have been denied bail under laws meant to keep mafia-type figures from intimidating or harming possible witnesses. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

The former Phra Buddha Isara, now a defrocked layman, and other monks have been denied bail under laws meant to keep mafia-type figures from intimidating or harming possible witnesses. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Some 200 police commandos made coordinated raids on temples and arrested senior monks for alleged embezzlement, including members of the Sangha Supreme Council, as well as Phra Buddha Isara.

At Wat Or Noi in Nakhon Pathom’s Kamphaeng Saen district, police arrested abbot Phra Buddha Isara, who gained notoriety for his support of the Bangkok Shutdown movement in 2013-14, led by the then People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) seeking to oust the Pheu Thai Party-led administration at the time.

He is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on charges of ang-yee (running an illegal secret organisation), and forging royal names.

The case against Phra Buddha Isara relates to a group of anti-Yingluck Shinawatra government demonstrators he led which robbed Special Branch police of guns during their protest on Feb 10, 2014.

The case also involves using the initials of the names of the late King Rama IX and Her Majesty the Queen of the late King on the back of Buddhist amulets without royal permission.

Investigators took the monk to the Criminal Court to seek approval for an initial 12-day period of detention. Police opposed bail.

After the court approved the detention request, the National Office of Buddhism (OB) asked three monks from Wat Samiannaree to perform the defrocking of the monk at the court.

After leaving the monkhood, the 59-year-old former monk, who is now known as Suwit Thongprasert, dressed in white, was escorted to the Bangkok Special Remand prison where he will be detained.

Monks who are sent to jail have to leave their monkhood first.

Devotees said that they intend to apply for bail for the former monk today (May 25).

Forces from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) had search and arrest warrants for the 6am raids at Wat Sam Phraya, Wat Sa Ket and Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok, and Wat Or Noi in Nakhon Pathom.

CSD police took five senior monks arrested in Bangkok to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases to seek an 12-day initial period of detention. Police opposed bail. The court approved police’s request. They were also taken to the Bangkok Special Remand prison.

Among the five arrested monks are Phra Phrom Dilok, the abbot of Wat Sam Phraya in Bangkok, and his secretary, Phra Atthakit Sophon. They were charged with temple fund embezzlement.

Phra Phrom Dilok is also a member of the Sangha Supreme Council and the ecclesiastical governor of Bangkok. Phra Atthakit is secretary to the ecclesiastical governor of Bangkok.

The other three arrested monks are Phra Sri Khunaporn and Phra Wichit Thammaporn, and Phra Khru Siriwihankansomjit, assistant abbots of Wat Sa Ket.

Four laymen were also apprehended. They are Nuchara Sitthinok, Kimkamporn Niponpittaya, Thirapon and Tawit Sangyu, a 42-year-old official of Wat Saket.

The monks and the laymen were charged with embezzling funds for a Buddhism school project and money laundering.

Phra Phrom Sitthi, abbot of Wat Sa Ket, and Phra Phrom Methee, assistant abbot of Wat Samphanthawong, were still being sought. They were wanted on charges of embezzlement of temple funds.

Phra Phrom Sitthi and Phra Phrom Methee are also members of the Sangha Supreme Council. Phra Phrom Sitthi is also the 10th ecclesiastical region governor. Phra Phrom Methee is also the governor of the 4th-7th ecclesiastical regions.

According to a report from the National Office of Buddhism, His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch has dismissed Phra Phrom Sitthi, Phra Phrom Methee and Phra Phrom Dilok as members of the Sangha Supreme Council (SSC). The SSC will meet on May 30 to consider whether to remove them from the governing posts in the clergy which requires a resolution from the meeting.

Temple staff said they last saw Phra Phrom Sitthi, Wat Sa Ket’s abbot, about 4pm on Wednesday (May 23) when he told them he would inspect construction work in the temple’s compound.

Police were surprised to find a secret exit from the temple to Bamrung Muang Rd, as detectives had not seen it before.

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Sutthipong Wongpin said yesterday that the immigration bureau has now blacklisted Phra Phrom Sitthi and immigration checkpoints have been instructed to keep an eye out and prevent him from leaving the country.

Arrest warrants were issued for four monks at Wat Sa Ket – abbot Phra Phrom Sitthi and assistant abbots Phra Sri Khunaporn, Phra Wichit Thammaporn, and Phra Khru Siriwihankansomjit, who was later arrested at Samitivej Hospital in the Sukhumvit area.

Police suspect certain monks at Wat Sa Ket of embezzling money from two Buddhism-related projects worth B69 million. Money was transferred to outside people.

Police said the abbot had 10 bank accounts and about B130mn had passed through them. All funds in the accounts were frozen.

Police carried arrest warrants for seven monks at Wat Sam Phraya, Wat Sa Ket and Wat Samphanthawong in cases of alleged temple fund embezzlement and money laundering.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Bentley | 25 May 2018 - 14:53:53 

Rotten to the core. Unfortunately it goes deeper than that. My girlfriend told her ageing mother is reaching the end of her life. But for a fee, they can do some mumbo jumbo and decree that she still has years left in her.

Kurt | 25 May 2018 - 13:08:50 

How many years, with knowledge of Authorities, these criminals were under the flag of monkhood handling their criminal activities?
A monk, devoting his life to Lord Buddha, can not be rich, can not bribe people, have a private plane, foreign bank accounts, or like that monk of the flying saucer association ( I can't see it as Buddhist temple) or disappear with help only of bribing Officials.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police chief seeks allies to collar ex-monk
Cops to charge five for abetting ex-monk caught in Germany
Former top monk ‘on the run’ in Laos
Ex-monk contrite behind bars
Police add three accomplices to monk hunt
Police to probe more temples
Whistle-blowing Myanmar policeman sentenced to jail
Ex-Buddhist chief among nine charged with graft
NACC: Buddhism office chiefs embezzled temple funds
Graft scandal snares four senior monks
Homes raided, arrests made as anti-corruption police swoop in temple funds scandal
Culprits in monk escape face action
Jet-setting monk back in Bangkok to face charges
Ex-abbot reveals temple scam plot
Officials caught in temple graft sting

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Chattha

 