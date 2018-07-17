BANGKOK: A police colonel seen with two fugitive former prime ministers – Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck – at the FIFA World Cup in Russia last week has been suspended from duty pending an inquiry.

Agency: Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 July 2018, 08:53AM

Col Watanyu Witthaypalothai (right) is seen with former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra at a shopping centre in London in June. Photo: Pui Vijitphan / Facebook via Bangkok Post

Col Watanyu Witthayapalothai was spotted with Yingluck in London in June and snapped with the two siblings during last Wednesday’s (July 11) game when Croatia eliminated England in their semi-final clash.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who supervises the police force, said Col Watanyu had been relieved of all duties.

A panel has been set up to look into his conduct, he added.

Both former politicians have arrest warrants in their names.

Thaksin is wanted for fleeing the country before he was sentenced for abusing his authority regarding his then-wife’s purchase of state land. Yingluck is sought for negligence of duty in her government’s rice-pledging scheme, for which she was later charged in absentia.

Col Watanyu works at the research and development department of the Special Branch Bureau. He was assigned to serve as Yingluck’s bodyguard when she was prime minister and is said to have earned the trust of the Shinawatra clan.

Deputy national police chief Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said on June 27 that Col Watanyu had requested leave from June 25 to July 13 to arrange a study program for his son in London.

He has returned to Thailand, according to the deputy prime minister.

