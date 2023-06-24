British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Senate probes Pita’s assets

Senate probes Pita’s assets

BANGKOK: Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat may face more hurdles in his bid to become the next prime minister as a Senate panel is now looking into issues related to his assets and debts declaration.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 24 June 2023, 09:13AM

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat (right) and Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) chairman Vichian Pongsatorn (left) at a meeting to discuss policies to stamp out graft at the ACT headquarters on Rama I Road on June 8. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat (right) and Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) chairman Vichian Pongsatorn (left) at a meeting to discuss policies to stamp out graft at the ACT headquarters on Rama I Road on June 8. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

It involves issues related to Mr Pita’s assets and debt, which are linked to his qualifications, says Seree Suwanpanont, a senator. Photo: Bangkok Post

It involves issues related to Mr Pita’s assets and debt, which are linked to his qualifications, says Seree Suwanpanont, a senator. Photo: Bangkok Post

« »

This could challenge his qualifications and persuade more senators not to vote for him in parliament, reports the Bangkok Post.

Senator Seree Suwanpanont, in his capacity as chairman of the Senate committee on political development and public participation, said on Friday the committee had launched a further probe into Mr Pita’s qualifications and his eligibility to contest the May 14 general election.

“The committee is seeking information from relevant agencies. It involves issues related to Mr Pita’s assets and debt, which are linked to his qualifications,”’ Mr Seree said.

On June 8, Mr Seree said political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) member, had petitioned the Election Commission (EC) to look into whether a land plot held by Mr Pita in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Pran Buri district is an asset he inherited from his father, who died in 2006.

Mr Ruangkrai also asked the poll agency to seek information regarding Mr Pita’s assets and debts declaration from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for use in the probe, Mr Seree said.

A source said the latest issue related to Mr Pita involves Oil For Life Co, the business run by Mr Pita’s family, and Mr Pita served as its executive between Oct 5, 2006, and March 6, 2017.

The company runs a loan debt of B460 million, and it filed for rehabilitation with the Central Bankruptcy Court after several financial institutions, which are its creditors, took court action to seek debt repayments, the source said.

Mr Seree went on to say 20 senators had expressed support for any prime ministerial candidate from a party that won the most seats in the election.

“But most of those senators did not really mention Mr Pita’s name. As far as I know, some of them who did mention the name of Mr Pita [have subsequently] had a change of heart.”

iTV PROBE

The EC is also investigating Mr Pita’s alleged ineligibility to contest the election due to his holding of iTV Plc shares at the time.

Mr Pita, the MFP’s sole prime ministerial candidate, stands accused of being ineligible to run because he held 42,000 shares in iTV, which is believed by some critics to be a running media company, when he registered his candidacy in the past election.

Mr Pita has denied the allegation, saying he only served as executor of the family’s inherited shares.

EC member Thitichet Nuchanart said the EC would invite iTV executives and Mr Pita for questioning.

Mr Thitichet said the EC would also examine more evidence related to the claims, including the record of iTV’s latest shareholder meeting and the transcribed minutes.

A discrepancy between the official minutes from the shareholders meeting and a video of the April 26 event has created further controversy about iTV’s status as a running media company.

Mr Thitichet said more information regarding Mr Pita’s assets declaration made with the NACC would also be needed for the EC’s investigation.

Pol Maj Gen Supisarn Bhakdinaruenart, an MFP list-MP, said the party’s executives instructed members to stop responding to senators who have been critical of the party.

However, he said he believed that talks are underway to seek their support and there are positive signs Mr Pita will gain enough traction to become the next prime minister.

The 250 senators appointed by the now-defunct coup-engineer, the National Council for Peace and Order, can join MPs in electing a prime minister in parliament.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong said his party and the MFP will thrash out which party’s candidate gets the House speaker post on Wednesday (Juine 28).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 24 June 2023 - 11:56:22 

Khun Seree and his Palang Pracharath Party cronies are all part of the largest military-backed party, the current regime stemming from the NCPO. These are the dinosaurs that are terrified about losing their seats, both literally and figuratively. They will stop at nothing to maintain junta control, and are now working harder than they ever have since 2014.

Fascinated | 24 June 2023 - 09:38:34 

They really are clutching at straws now. There's only one PITA involved in this. By hook and crook they are going to do everything they can to stop him being PM.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Soi Rommanee’s place among world’s best streets praised by Thai officials
Phuket Old Town roads close for Peranakan Festival parade
More than 5,000 jobs on offer at ‘Job Expo 2023’
New tourism business spike amid recovering arrivals
Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals
Crackdown on illegal taxis nets two drivers at Phuket airport
Wagner chief says Russia ‘retreating’ from Ukraine attacks, as UK spies report ’combat dolphins’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal school explosion, Phuket to move ahead with International Medical Hub || June 23
Hong Kong Airlines commences flights to Phuket
New boutique hotel regulation comes into effect
Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket
TAT promotes ‘faith-based tourism’
Phuket marine safety ramped up
Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall
All five on Titanic sub dead after ‘catastrophic’ implosion

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

For me, the responsibility clearly lies with the instructor. He holds the briefing, he has access to...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

but when we end it with this hypocrisy: every time I go fishing I see 40/60 m2 cages being left exac...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

Bumped into a load of Chinese in 7-11 the other day. Their manners haven't improved during their...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

Mr Apicha in de bend with decisive action AFTER incident. As usual Officials walk 'decisive'...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal taxis nets two drivers at Phuket airport

The PLTO mafia conducting law enforcement actions in order to protect their criminal cartel enterpri...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

Quite cheap, the saying of mr Apichai : " espcially when it comes to tourists not following the...(Read More)

Senate probes Pita’s assets

Khun Seree and his Palang Pracharath Party cronies are all part of the largest military-backed party...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

This incident is a great lesson. Yesterday was our first trip. Is that really the excuse? During com...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

And we all know how deeply concerned the Chalong police are when it comes to marine preservation iss...(Read More)

Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss

We may think that this is one of the underlaying reasons that Phuket, with this well known negative ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Zonezi Properties
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property

 