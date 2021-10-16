Seminar held to encourage investment into Phuket

PHUKET: An open panel discussion was held yesterday (Oct 14) aimed at attracting investment into Phuket entitled “Why Phuket is an attractive city to invest and live in”.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 October 2021, 01:34PM

Piyapong Choowong, the Deputy Governor of Phuket, presided over the session which was organised by Ms Pathumwadee Thongkam, Director of TPB Company Limited. The meeting took place at the Allang Conference Room of the InterContinental Phuket Resort around 2pm.

Deputy Governor Piyapong was joined by six leading experts who shared their opinions and advice on why Phuket is such an attractive destination for local and overseas investors.

The six were: Mr Sastha Jiwawisitnon, Executive Director of Yiteng Hospitality Group; Mr Panupong Kritjanarat, Chief Executive Officer of Boat Pattana; Dr. Narongrit Hawrangsee, Director and Managing Director of Bangkok Hospital Phuket; Ms. Suwinai Wipolchai, the administrator of British International School, Phuket; Mr Boonchot Kittisitho, Chairman of the Phuket Banking Club and Mr Thanet Tantipiriyakit, Chairman of the Phuket Tourism Council.

The meeting focused on investment guidelines for Phuket and was aimed at an audience of entrepreneurs, experienced investors and new investors from a variety of fields including tourism, education, finance and banking, hospitality, real estate and healthcare/hospitals.

Those that attended the event stood the chance to win a prize of one free night’s stay for two people at the InterContinental Phuket which consisted of a classic room with a pool view, inclusive of breakfast worth B5,000. It was not disclosed who won the voucher for the prize.

At the end of the session Ms Pathumwadee explained that TPB will arrange further seminars to continuously enhance knowledge for entrepreneurs via Facebook and m.me/thaipropertyboard.com

Those seeking further information can do so via the following:

Email: event@tpb.co.th or call for more information at +66 (0)62 253 5986 and ask for Khun Noon.

You can rewatch the session via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/PhuketSmartNewss/videos/667631727544511