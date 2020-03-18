THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Self-discipline essential as COVID-19 infections rise

Self-discipline essential as COVID-19 infections rise

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry today (Mar 18) reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, raising the number of national infections to 212, and warned that lack of personal discipline could make the outbreak uncontrollable.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 02:37PM

Nurses check the body temperature of people arriving at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology North Bangkok today (Mar 18), looking for signs of novel coronavirus infection. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Nurses check the body temperature of people arriving at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology North Bangkok today (Mar 18), looking for signs of novel coronavirus infection. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Dr Suwannachai Watanayingcharoenchai, Director-General of the Disease Control Department, divided the new cases into two groups.

The first one of 29 comprised people in contact with previous patients and the venues where previous patients visited – 13 visitors to boxing stadiums, four visitors to entertainment places and 12 people in close contact with previous patients.

The second group of six consisted of one Thai returnee from Cambodia, four people working closely with foreigners and one whose case was under investigation.

“In the past week, the number of patients soared because screening was expanded to groups of people and places believed to transmit the disease,” Dr Suwannachai said.

“This goes along with the disease investigation, which showed that new patients exhibited risky behaviour and did not comply with advice from the Public Health Ministry.

“They continued to visit risk areas and crowded places, partied, and failed to reduce social activities, to keep their distance from others and quarantine themselves.”

Those ill people transmitted the disease to family members and friends, and infected children and elderly people, and those with chronic illnesses suffered severe symptoms, he said.

The LifeCo Phuket

“If this situation continues, the epidemic in this country will be vast and uncontrollable,” Dr Suwannachai said.

He asked visitors to Lumpini and Ratchadamnoen boxing rings from March 6 to 8, and people who visited entertainment places and night restaurants on March 9 and 10 in Bangkok to monitor their own condition for 14 days, and see a doctor if they had a cough, sore throat, runny nose or breathing difficulty.

The Public Health Ministry found infected people visited these and similar places from March 6-10, Dr Suwannachai said.

Today, one patient, a 31-year-old Thai woman, was discharged from Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok.

Of the 212 cases, 42 had recovered and were discharged, 169 remained at hospitals, including three critically ill patients, and one had died.

Of the three critically ill patients, one is a Thai man, 49, who fell sick on March 8. He had a fever, body pain, pneumonia and renal disorder. He was being treated in Surat Thani province. The other is a Belgian man, 67, who arrived from Belgium. He suffered pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). He was being treated in Phetchabun province.

Patients under investigation numbered 7,546, 63% of whom had recovered and were diagnosed with seasonal flu.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangla gets a COVID hose-down
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
AoT confirms reported death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket bars, clubs closed? 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Thailand! Surin vendors return? || March 18
Main Phuket Town shrine robbed of B100k in cash donations
Man in Chalong arrested with 28kg of kratom
Frenchman who damaged coral to be fined minimum B100k, authorities say
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Court still awaiting additional evidence in speedboat collision case
Anzac Day services cancelled
Thais head home as Malaysia closes borders
Accor announces the signing of V Villas Phuket
COVID-19 rapid test kit ready for trials
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days
Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

 

Phuket community
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

So if same logic applies then restaraunts will also close or is their scientific evidence that trans...(Read More)

Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

When is a lockdown not a lockdown? When one is in Thailand of course!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

"Entertainment venues including bars to close", "All sports venues, cinemas and massa...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Bigger venues yes. If Lumpini Boxing Stadium hadn't still been open after all self-respecting sp...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

B100k fine or a year in prison but killer taxi drivers roam free!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

'Yet again we make an announcement but have not thought things through and cannot give specific ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Overworked doctors abroad have no time and resources to check 'healthy' people on Coronaviru...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Just dumb for all the CORVID 19 panic. This is no more dangerous than the common flu. Let's ...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

I was laughing, reading that mr MaAnn doesn't know how much the fine is. Mr MaAnn know anything ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

Many walk-ins are not passengers, but just people who welcome arrivals or say good bye to departers....(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Singha
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket

 