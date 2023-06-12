Zonezi Properties
Sekachev and Nuntaporn on top at the 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon

Sekachev and Nuntaporn on top at the 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon

MARATHON: Friends and families, young and old came together in Phuket for the 17th edition of the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon at the weekend which saw competitive racing, personal bests and lots of smiles among more than 6,000 runners from more than 43 countries.

MarathonRunning
By The Phuket News

Monday 12 June 2023, 02:44PM

Photo: Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon

The change to have morning starts on both days this year saw many opting to compete on both days and a festival-like atmosphere at the finish line with food stalls and entertainment enjoyed by participants and spectators alike.

Day 1 (Saturday, June 10) hosted the 2-kilometre kids run, 5km and 10.5km. Almost 250 kids enjoyed the 2km kids run in the green surrounds of Laguna Phuket and the first to cross the line in the male division was Julian Kloihofer from Thailand. Kawinthip Wongthawat, also from Thailand, crossed first in the women’s division.

Just two seconds separated the top two men in the 5km with Seung Ho Park of South Korea taking the win ahead of Russia’s Sergei Zyrianov in second while in the women’s division it was Hayley Newman of Australia who secured the win by almost a minute over fellow Aussie Siena Milgate in second.

It was another Korean runner who took the win in the male 10.5km. Youngho Kim carved out a lead and held it to cross the finish line in a time of 35:23, ahead of Thai rival Aekkalak Jhankaeo. Mei Yan Wong from Hong Kong dominated the women’s 10.5km with a convincing win by more than two minutes over second place finisher Kanika Chuaypet from Thailand.

Day 2 (Sunday, June 10) saw thousands of runners new and old converge at the start line at Laguna Grove where friendships were made and renewed, and camaraderie was high. With runners from all over the world lining up together, it was a clear sign that Phuket is back and open for all!

Out with the lead pack, Russia’s Artem Sekachev pushed the marathon pace early to create some separation between the leaders and the chasers. He then continued to turn up the pressure and by the 30km mark had a three minute lead which he further extended over the remaining distance to finish in a time of 2 hours 51 minutes and 10seconds, more than five minutes ahead of second place finisher Waiwit Thongtae from Thailand.

In the women’s division, the racing proved much closer and it became a podium battle amongst Thai and Aussie runners. With just two minutes separating the top three at the finish line, it was Nuntaporn Tengamnuay who claimed the crown in a time of 3:38:33 ahead of Wannarat Jittiwuttinon in second.

In the Marathon Relay it was the Thai team “Team Three men and a little lady” who were the clear winners in a time of 2:50:39.

Little separated the runners in the male half marathon. Sergei Zyrianov from Russia got off to a fast start and led from early on and although despite a more conservative at the start, Japan’s Sota Maehara built up his pace and was closing fast towards the finish. Unfortunately for him, there wasn’t enough track and Zyrianov held on to take the win in a time of 1:17:25, with Maehara settling for second.

In the women’s division, Australia’s Hayley Newman out ran a tough field to finish with a winning margin of four minutes over second place finisher from the United States, Lindsay Nickel.

Organised by GAA Events and internationally-certified measured run course by World Athletics (WA), the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is one of Southeast Asia’s favourite destination marathons and a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon. The dates have already been set for next year, with the 18th Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon taking place on June 8-9, 2024.

Full results of the 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon are available at www.sportstats.asia.

For more information:

Website: www.phuketmarathon.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon

Instagram: @phuketmarathon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LagunaPhuketMarathon

