Sek summonsed to hear drugs charge

BANGKOK: Police have issued a summons for Sek Loso to report to Kannayao Police Station in Bangkok on Jan 12 to be formally charged with drug use.

Friday 5 January 2018, 09:05AM

Rocker Sek Loso takes a selfie at Wat Pradu Pattanaram in Muang district in Nakhon Sri Thammarat yesterday (Jan 4). He has been summonsed to report to police on Jan 12 after his urine sample tested positive for methamphetamine. Photo: Nujaree Raekrun
Kannayao police chief Col Sing Singhadej said yesterday (Jan 4) that the summons was delivered by hand to his house in Bang Khen district, Bangkok.

The summons was issued after a sample of the rock star’s urine tested by the Institute of Forensic Science at Police General Hospital showed positive for methamphetamine (ya bah).

Police will request the Min Buri Provincial Court revoke his current bail if he does not turn up on Jan 12, Col Sing said.

The embattled performer was taken to Kannayao Police Station on Sunday (Dec 31) and charged with resisting police in the performance of their duty when they went to his house to arrest him for firing gunshots into the air in front of the statute of King Taksin the Great at Wat Khao Khun Phanom in Phrommakhiri district in Nakhon Sri Thammarat last Friday (Dec 29).

Phrommakhiri Police have charged him with unauthorised possession of a firearm and firing shots in a public place. He denied another charge of illegally obtaining a pistol.

The Nakhon Sri Thammarat court granted him bail on Wednesday (Jan 3).

Sek, whose real name is Seksan Sookpimai, posted a message on his Facebook account yesterday asking that people stop getting worked up about the charges.

“Everybody should stop talking about it. It’s just a small matter. We should be thinking about how to develop the country, make people’s lives better and improve the media,” he wrote.

His page showed he was still in the southern province yesterday.

His lawyer, Mongkolvijit Dhanasophon, told INN news agency Sek had been informed of the police summons and his client would report to Kannayao Police Station on Jan 12.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 05 January 2018 - 09:36:42

Tested positive on drugs, and only summonsed?
He should be detained already until his case comes in Court.
He has to do time anyway.

Gun shooting at public place, using drugs. Resisting arrest with a weapon.  
He calls it a 'small matter'.
Yes, make the country better, lock him up.
As a 'Tambon rock star' he has responsibilities towards young people who see him as someone special.
He not exactly behaved as a person 'who makes the country better'. Did he?

