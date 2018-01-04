BANGKOK: Police will press a drug charge on Sek Loso after substances were found in his urine. The popular rock star is detained in Nakhon Sri Thammarat after allegedly firing gunshots in public following a concert last Friday (Dec 29).

Thursday 4 January 2018, 09:01AM

Sek Loso gestures to fans after police took him to Wat Khao Khun Phanom in Phrommakhiri district in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, where he played a concert – and then fired gunshots – last Friday night (Dec 29). Photo: Nujree Raekrun

Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Lt Gen Chanthep Sesavech said yesterday (Jan 3) that the Institute of Forensic Science had conducted a urine test on Sek Loso. The test resulted in a purple colour – an indication the rocker had traces of methamphetamine (ya bah) in his body.

Methamphetamine is listed in the most serious category of illegal substances under Thai law.

“The investigation team from the Kanna Yao Police Station will proceed in charging him for illegal substance abuse. Although he (Sek Loso) has previously been charged with the same offence and given rehabilitation, it is irrelevant to the recent incident,” Lt Gen Chanthep said.

Kannayao police chief Col Sing Singhadej said the musician will be summonsed to hear the drug charge at Kannayao Police Station after being freed on bail in Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Sek Loso, whose real name is Seksan Sookpimai, was detained at Phrommakhiri Police Station in Phrommakhiri district of the southern province after police transferred him from Kannayao Police Station on Tuesday.

The rocker’s latest run-in with the law began when he fired shots from a handgun in front of the statue of King Taksin the Great at Wat Khao Khun Phanom in Phrommakhiri district, shortly after playing a concert there.

He told police he fired the shots to pay respects to King Taksin.

Deputy Phrommakhiri police chief Col Pirom Ruengrung said Sek had admitted to possessing an unauthorised firearm and firing shots in a public place. But the rocker denied an accusation that the pistol was obtained illegally.

After firing the shots, Sek returned to Bangkok. He was arrested on Sunday (Dec 31) at his house in Kannayao district under a warrant issued by the Nakhon Sri Thammarat court.

Police conducted a urine test after arresting him. The initial test result was positive but Sek claimed that it was due to sleeping pills. Police then sent the sample for further testing at the Police General Hospital.

After being returned to Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phrommakhiri police took the rocker to the court yesterday to request his detention. The court then released him on B150,000 bail, with the condition that he not leave the country.

Sek underwent drug rehabilitation in 2012 and vowed to stay off drugs after going through the program.

