The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sek Loso to face drug charge after positive urine test

BANGKOK: Police will press a drug charge on Sek Loso after substances were found in his urine. The popular rock star is detained in Nakhon Sri Thammarat after allegedly firing gunshots in public following a concert last Friday (Dec 29).

Bangkok Post

Thursday 4 January 2018, 09:01AM

Sek Loso gestures to fans after police took him to Wat Khao Khun Phanom in Phrommakhiri district in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, where he played a concert – and then fired gunshots – last Friday night (Dec 29). Photo: Nujree Raekrun
Sek Loso gestures to fans after police took him to Wat Khao Khun Phanom in Phrommakhiri district in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, where he played a concert – and then fired gunshots – last Friday night (Dec 29). Photo: Nujree Raekrun

Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Lt Gen Chanthep Sesavech said yesterday (Jan 3) that the Institute of Forensic Science had conducted a urine test on Sek Loso. The test resulted in a purple colour – an indication the rocker had traces of methamphetamine (ya bah) in his body.

Methamphetamine is listed in the most serious category of illegal substances under Thai law.

“The investigation team from the Kanna Yao Police Station will proceed in charging him for illegal substance abuse. Although he (Sek Loso) has previously been charged with the same offence and given rehabilitation, it is irrelevant to the recent incident,” Lt Gen Chanthep said.

Kannayao police chief Col Sing Singhadej said the musician will be summonsed to hear the drug charge at Kannayao Police Station after being freed on bail in Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Sek Loso, whose real name is Seksan Sookpimai, was detained at Phrommakhiri Police Station in Phrommakhiri district of the southern province after police transferred him from Kannayao Police Station on Tuesday.

The rocker’s latest run-in with the law began when he fired shots from a handgun in front of the statue of King Taksin the Great at Wat Khao Khun Phanom in Phrommakhiri district, shortly after playing a concert there.

He told police he fired the shots to pay respects to King Taksin.

The NAKA Island

Deputy Phrommakhiri police chief Col Pirom Ruengrung said Sek had admitted to possessing an unauthorised firearm and firing shots in a public place. But the rocker denied an accusation that the pistol was obtained illegally.

After firing the shots, Sek returned to Bangkok. He was arrested on Sunday (Dec 31) at his house in Kannayao district under a warrant issued by the Nakhon Sri Thammarat court.

Police conducted a urine test after arresting him. The initial test result was positive but Sek claimed that it was due to sleeping pills. Police then sent the sample for further testing at the Police General Hospital.

After being returned to Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phrommakhiri police took the rocker to the court yesterday to request his detention. The court then released him on B150,000 bail, with the condition that he not leave the country.

Sek underwent drug rehabilitation in 2012 and vowed to stay off drugs after going through the program.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Drink-driving behind 90% of violations

The hopes of General Prawut are wish full thinking as long there is normally such a absence of traffic law enforcement as it is in Thailand. The ar...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

Four of the demands out of 12 ticket off? Simply not true. ---The lights at beach are not fixed. ---Insufficient beach toilet arrangements. How lon...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

Trucks suck the waist out of the portable toilets and discharge it on Kalim Beach. A practice which has been ongoing for 20 years....(Read More)

No Phuket road-accident deaths on sixth day of danger

745 Fines, with 547 being no license or helmet...over 70% of all fines...and I would wager to bet that the majority of those were farang tourists. Dri...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

At first glance, I was hoping to hear that Mr. Samran was finally removed from office, and sad to hear that he is still there. The trash mess is worse...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Thank Matt. I'm happy with my prediction! :)...(Read More)

Bus crash driver ‘high on meth’

He may have taken it after setting off, though I agree there should be two drivers on a rota system....(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi Adam, the Spurs vs West Ham game is already in week 21...the original date of the game was changed. Matt Pond...(Read More)

Thailand should recognise tourists’ driver’s licences, says poll

Foreigners shouldn't be allowed to drive a motorbike without a bike license from their home country. Riding one here is dangerous enough for thos...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi, please can you add a fixture for the Tottenham v West Ham game tomorrow (4th January). Thanks. Adam...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.