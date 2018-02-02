The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Seeking redemption in art

BANGKOK: More Thai convicts are turning to religious artwork while behind bars to “cleanse” their minds but some find staring a Buddhist statue in the eye day after day a daunting task given the guilt associated with past crimes.

crime, culture, drugs, religion,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 3 February 2018, 02:30PM

An inmate at Bang Kwang Central Prison prepares to give a Buddhist statue to his parents after he was trained to sculpt as a way of reforming his behaviour. Photo: Apichit Jinakul
An inmate at Bang Kwang Central Prison prepares to give a Buddhist statue to his parents after he was trained to sculpt as a way of reforming his behaviour. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

“It took immense willpower to face the piece of sculpture I was working on,” said one inmate, aged 27, who declined to give his name.

Six years ago he killed a man in cold blood but now he is attempting self-reform through a combination of art, religion and self-reflection.

The convict now is among 30 people to join a Buddhist-themed sculpture course at the notorious Bang Kwang Central Prison in Bangkok which was launched by the Corrections Department. It aims to help the inmates heal and reform, said the facilities department chief Narat Sawettanan.

As the young man directed his mind to his work he was able to gradually distance himself from the person he had been before. The realisation dawned on him that the life he had lived previously was “vague, nonsensical”.

He said that he has found some salvation in sculpting as the act of shaping inanimate clay into revered religious symbols made him realise he is the master of his own destiny.

“People who think they only need to serve themselves and satisfy their own needs are gravely mistaken,” he said.

Life assumes greater value when altruistic acts are incorporated in one’s mental and emotional landscape, he added.

Seven months into the training program and he is already more optimistic about what the future holds.

Phra Sakkaya Wongwisut, the assistant abbot of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, said the Buddhist statues the inmates produce will be given to their families.

Amon Chanthabut, the father of the 27-year-old prisoner, said the statue his son made has now become part of the family’s devotional shrine.

Bollywood

“It also represents happiness and my son’s return to the correct path,” he said.

Mr Amon, who shares his son’s new passion for Buddhist art, applies his furniture-making skills to craft human-sized statues of Buddhist iconography from wood in his free time.

He said this level of engagement with Buddhist art is one of the best curatives he could imagine to rectify his son’s past behaviour.

Other convicts is the class shared similar feelings.

“It’s not an easy job to make a Buddhist statue for people to pay their respects to,” said one inmate, who also requested anonymity.

He said such a project can only be completed if the artist – the convict – is truly able to purify their soul.

He said he plans to keep sculpting having now fallen in love with the art.

“This project has changed all of them,” said Phusit Rattanaphanop, a sculptor who helps run the course.

The trainees have made 10 sculptures for hospitals and temples. Their work will be publicly displayed next month.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

German man of noble name found dead in Phuket hotel

The usual complaining about everything! What a pain in the ass!...(Read More)

German man of noble name found dead in Phuket hotel

Kurt, first, please check your email and inbox and junk box..... Second, the man had already been named by another of the island's English langua...(Read More)

German man of noble name found dead in Phuket hotel

Was the family of the diseased german man informed about his death before mentioning his name 6 times in a small article?...(Read More)

Polls tell Prawit it’s time to go

Why deputy prime minister Pom Prawit not steps down temporarily until this whole Junta damaging watch scandal has been cleared? And why demonstrato...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids net 15,988 meth pills, 1.27kg of ice

Besides countries/states who legalized soft drugs, there are large cities in other country who permits soft drugs ( with permission of central governm...(Read More)

Phuket-bound tourists injured as van crashes off-road

In response to a previous question, everyone except RTP know how stupid and dangerous these van drivers are. Don't worry, there's millions mo...(Read More)

Thai superstar ‘Lukkade Metinee’ gives Soi Dog puppy a home

Because she is an actress still starring in various Thai TV dramas!...(Read More)

Thai superstar ‘Lukkade Metinee’ gives Soi Dog puppy a home

How is someone who did something in the early '90s a 'superstar'?...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban

What’s the betting this will all be forgotten soon along with banning the jet skis, parking spaces back to the public, getting rid of counterfeit go...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban

When I project the 100,000 thb fine/1 years prison time for a smoke at beach on: _ A school van driver who sexual molest kids - A school head master...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.