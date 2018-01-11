The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Seeking a breakthrough

GOLF: Moriya Jutanugarn is aiming to win her maiden title on the LPGA Tour this year. “It was a good campaign last year,” Moriya said after she and sister Ariya signed a new one-year sponsorship deal with SCG on Monday (Jan 8).

Golf,

Bangkok Post

Friday 12 January 2018, 12:00PM

Moriya Jutanugarn competes during last year’s Evian Championship women’s golf tournament. Photo: AFP
Moriya Jutanugarn competes during last year's Evian Championship women's golf tournament. Photo: AFP

“I will try to secure my first win on the LPGA Tour this year. I think I am going in the right direction.

“I feel that I am better at solving problems and staying focused. I believe my efforts will bear fruit soon.”

World No.22 Moriya, 23, has come close to winning a breakthrough title in several tournaments, including the Evian Championship last year.

No.6 Ariya, who has won seven times on the LPGA Tour, said she had highs and lows in 2017 and that made it one of the best seasons of her career.

Ariya won her first title of 2017 at the Manulife Classic and took the top spot in the world rankings. But she then missed the cut in four consecutive major before bouncing back with a win at the season-ending Tour Championship.

“For this year, I hope to stay healthy and will use the driver more often,” said the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, Moriya is one of six players who have a great chance to break through this year, according to lpga.com.

Bollywood

“She’ll enter 2018 coming off the best season of her career. She climbed inside the top 25 in the world with 11 top-10 and 21 top-20 finishes in her 28 starts in 2017,” said an article on the website.

“[Moriya] Jutanugarn finished ninth on the LPGA’s money list and was in contention frequently towards the end of the year. She finished second at Blue Bay, fifth in Japan and third at the Evian Championship.

“Jutanugarn showed massive improvement compared to 2015 and 2016 when she totalled just three combined top-10 finishes. Top two reasons to believe she can win in 2018? She led the Tour in birdies in 2017 [428] and ranked fifth in putts per green in regulation [1.75].

“Also, if she needs any advice on what it takes to win, she doesn’t have to look far. Sister, Ariya, has seven career wins.”

The other five are Marina Alex, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Angel Yin, Nelly Korda and Nicole Broch Larsen, according to lpga.com.

Ariya and Moriya will begin their 2018 campaign at the season opener in the Bahamas from Jan 25-28.

Read original story here.

 

 
