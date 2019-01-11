THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Security personnel slain inside Pattani school during classes

PATTANI: Four armed defence volunteers were shot dead inside a school in Yarang district shortly before noon on Thursday (Jan 10), as the violence shows no sign of easing in the far South.

violencemurdermilitarycrimedeathpolitics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 11 January 2019, 09:15AM

Defence volunteers shot dead under the school building in Pattani. Photo: Bangkok Post

Defence volunteers shot dead under the school building in Pattani. Photo: Bangkok Post

Police and bomb disposal officers inspect the scene of the lethal attack at Bukoh School in Pattani.

Police and bomb disposal officers inspect the scene of the lethal attack at Bukoh School in Pattani.

Metal spikes scattered over the road leading to Bukoh School in Pattani’s Yarang district.

Metal spikes scattered over the road leading to Bukoh School in Pattani’s Yarang district.

Explosive ordinance disposal officers inspect the murder scene under a building at Bukoh School in Yarang district, Pattani, where four defence volunteers were shot dead while children were studying in classrooms above.

Explosive ordinance disposal officers inspect the murder scene under a building at Bukoh School in Yarang district, Pattani, where four defence volunteers were shot dead while children were studying in classrooms above.

They were slain at Bukoh school in tambon Prachan about 11.45 am, said Pol Lt Wicha Noopaennoi, deputy investigation chief at Yarang police station.

The four defence volunteers were assigned to provide protection for teachers and students.

They were sitting under a raised school building when armed men dressed like soldiers arrived on motorcycles. They pretended to inspect the school, greeted the security detail, and then opened fire on them.

The gunmen then fled with the slain men's four AK rifles, Pol Lt Wicha said. They scattered metal spikes over the road behind them as they left.

The four dead volunteers were Sulaiman Wae-useng, 36, Muhammad Taeteng, 33, Abdulloh Salae, 35, and Bueraheng Ji, 32.

Explosive ordnance disposal officers were dispatched to scour the school grounds and surrounding areas for bombs.

Police investigators reported there were at least eight attackers. There was evidence the two sides had exchanged fire. Some of the gunmen might have been hit.

A massive hunt was launched for the assailants.

A teacher said students were studying in class on the floor above. Kindergarten pupils were having lunch in rooms on the first floor near the scene of the attack.

QSI International School Phuket

The shooting frightened students and teachers, whose morale was severely shaken, the teacher said.  All students were quickly picked up by their parents after the attack.

Col Pramote Prom-in, spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4's Forward Command said the gunmen were dressed like paramilitary rangers.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the slain volunteers, who had performed their duty well, protecting people until their lives were ended. Their families would receive welfare benefits.

The attack showed the assailants were willing to violently attack people without choosing specific targets, he said.

Earlier, a string of bomb blasts wreaked havoc in Songkhla province.

Two bombs damaged two high-voltage power poles in Khuan Niang district and four more explosives, attached to another four power poles in nearby Bang Klam district, were found on Dec 26, following the bomb blasts on Samila beach in Muang district of Songkhla.

On Jan 8, a car bomb went off in Thepa district of the southern province, destroying a power transformer and injuring two policemen. The explosive was packed in two 15kg gas cylinders in the back of a pickup truck stolen from a retired teacher, Amata Samonthanthawee, 62. Amata was hanged by insurgents at his home in Saba Yoi district before the truck was used for the car bomb.

Read full story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Warrants issued for deep south shooter suspects
Myanmar army denies Rohingya abuses ahead of Tillerson visit
Massive Kabul truck bomb kills 80, wounds hundreds
French policeman killed in Paris attack claimed by IS
Myanmar rebuffs UN probe of crimes against Rohingya
Myanmar may be trying to ‘expel’ all Rohingya: UN expert
Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges
Army chief says Prawit in danger
Nuggets of contention
Myanmar still not safe for Rohingya to return: UN refugee chief
Reuters says journalists arrested for probing Rohingya massacre
Second Rohingya ‘leader’ killed in Bangladesh refugee camp
Myanmar security forces took part in killing 10 Rohingya: army
Leaving a ghostland behind
‘Mounting evidence’ of Myanmar genocide: watchdogs

 

Phuket community
Saudi teen runaway in Bangkok is ’legitimate refugee’: UN

How about the Saudi woman Dina Ali Lasloom? Stopped in Philippines in April 2017 when she attented t...(Read More)

Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

Most of the tourists who were going on a boat trip these days had paid these boat trips for long tim...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

So what you are saying is that my property on the beach is not private property? That I have no prop...(Read More)

Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

The situation was handled very well? Hahaha, There was nothing to handle on Phuket. Just a bit of ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Here we have it: Something happens out there visible from mr Wiwat's office. Now he waits that s...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Free Marine Dept hotline 1199, for thai language only! Why on earth has a Marine Department not e...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

If you can't "fix" it, and no-one actually asks you to, then why [complain] about some...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

I don't have "idols" but I do see some sense in comments made a some, fact is the Thai...(Read More)

Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

Have trees, trees, parks, parks, trees along all the roads to absorb the filth. Create a nice Bangko...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

How I would fix it ?? I can't fix it anyway.So why should i waste my time with stupid suggestion...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
Thailand Yacht Show
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Express Carpet and Decor
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo

 