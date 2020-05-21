BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Security agencies want emergency extended for another month

BANGKOK: Security agencies have agreed on the need to extend use of the emergency decree for another month, until the end of June, on concerns about the COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 May 2020, 02:26PM

Two men pay homage to sacred objects at Wat Mangkorn Kamalawat, an iconic Chinese temple in Bangkok’s Chinatown area, on Wednesday (May 20), after the easing of the lockdown. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Two men pay homage to sacred objects at Wat Mangkorn Kamalawat, an iconic Chinese temple in Bangkok’s Chinatown area, on Wednesday (May 20), after the easing of the lockdown. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

National Security Council Secretary-General Gen Somsak Rungsita said a meeting of the committee on easing COVID-19 restrictions, which he chairs, had resolved it recommend extending the emergency decree until June 30, as the global situation was still worrying, reports the Bangkok Post.

Although Thailand had successfully controlled the spread of the coronavirus, extra caution was needed to prevent a possible second-phase of COVID-19 disease following the easing of the nationwide lockdown.

If a second outbreak occurred, the damage would be more severe, Gen Somsak said.

Thanyapura Health 360

The ad hoc committee therefore decided to recommend extending the emergency decree, which is due to expire on May 31, for another month. The resolution would be forwarded to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

If the CCSA agreed, it would be forwarded to the Cabinet next week for a decision, Gen Somsak said. 

