FitnessSurfing

By Hayden Rhodes

Sunday 16 September 2018, 05:00PM

For most surfers, it’s exciting to be heading off to an exotic location in the hope of scoring quality waves and mixing it up with the locals. I recently had a golden opportunity to do just this.

For the record – when it comes to surfing, ‘exotic’ really means; in the middle of nowhere, lots of sketchy food options and typically as hot as f***.

And I really was ‘hoping’, as I had no idea about my destination.

First stop Bangkok.

Then KL.

Lastly India. I was definitely heading into dodgy waters.

Small surf cuts big surf problems

Anyone who enjoys a good surf trip knows that reef scrapes, shifty food and physical aches and pains come with the territory, especially if your destination is tropical… so lets start with the not so obvious, obvious.

1) Reef cuts and minor scraps easily get infected in the tropics and when they do, your surf trip becomes a night mare. (Pre-contest – A grom dropped in to say hello and his fin sliced a wee cut in my foot – two days later I was in hospital…).

2) Sun stroke or heat exhaustion are no a laughing matter. Typically due to surfing your brains out, dehydration and good times after sunset. Tricks to avoid this and stay surf strong during your holiday are coming up below.

3) New waves, new rocks, new reefs, new foods, new beverages, new toilet styles… things happen ‘on tour’… like eating spicy road kill that fires up the A-hole… best we prepare in advance.

Surf travel is best when you’re surf strong, fit and healthy!

For the record, India is incredible and the people are fantastic. Yes, there are some quality waves on it’s day.

Yes, cows do roam on the beach.

Yes, dancing heads is the norm.

Yes, the culture and colours are awesome.

Yes, the nurses and medical staff are well trained (depending where you go…)

With 7,500 kilometres of coastline and some incredible new friends I can’t wait to get back over there. But not the hospital.

Surf remedies to pack into your surf bag

To keep your A game rolling during your surfing holiday… pack these into your surf bag or get stocked up upon arrival.

Betadine

Saline / Alcohol

Tea tree oil

Coconut oil

Electrolytes

Bonus – Himalayan Salt

Vitamin C

Bonus – Honey!

