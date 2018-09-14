THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Secret surf trip remedies

SURFING: I love a good surf trip, how about you?

FitnessSurfing
By Hayden Rhodes

Sunday 16 September 2018, 05:00PM

To keep your A game rolling during your surfing holiday… pack these into your surf bag or get stocked up upon arrival. Photo: Hayden Rhodes

To keep your A game rolling during your surfing holiday… pack these into your surf bag or get stocked up upon arrival. Photo: Hayden Rhodes

For most surfers, it’s exciting to be heading off to an exotic location in the hope of scoring quality waves and mixing it up with the locals. I recently had a golden opportunity to do just this.

For the record – when it comes to surfing, ‘exotic’ really means; in the middle of nowhere, lots of sketchy food options and typically as hot as f***.

And I really was ‘hoping’, as I had no idea about my destination.

First stop Bangkok.

Then KL.

Lastly India. I was definitely heading into dodgy waters.

Small surf cuts big surf problems

Anyone who enjoys a good surf trip knows that reef scrapes, shifty food and physical aches and pains come with the territory, especially if your destination is tropical… so lets start with the not so obvious, obvious.

1) Reef cuts and minor scraps easily get infected in the tropics and when they do, your surf trip becomes a night mare. (Pre-contest – A grom dropped in to say hello and his fin sliced a wee cut in my foot – two days later I was in hospital…).

2) Sun stroke or heat exhaustion are no a laughing matter. Typically due to surfing your brains out, dehydration and good times after sunset. Tricks to avoid this and stay surf strong during your holiday are coming up below.

3) New waves, new rocks, new reefs, new foods, new beverages, new toilet styles… things happen ‘on tour’… like eating spicy road kill that fires up the A-hole… best we prepare in advance.

Surf travel is best when you’re surf strong, fit and healthy!

For the record, India is incredible and the people are fantastic. Yes, there are some quality waves on it’s day.

Yes, cows do roam on the beach.

Yes, dancing heads is the norm.

Yes, the culture and colours are awesome.

Yes, the nurses and medical staff are well trained (depending where you go…)

Central Phuket

With 7,500 kilometres of coastline and some incredible new friends I can’t wait to get back over there. But not the hospital.

 Surf remedies to pack into your surf bag

To keep your A game rolling during your surfing holiday… pack these into your surf bag or get stocked up upon arrival.

Betadine

Saline / Alcohol

Tea tree oil

Coconut oil

Electrolytes

Bonus – Himalayan Salt

Vitamin C

Bonus – Honey!

Surfing fitness high performance coaching

Remember, surfing is your medicine – so be at your best. For speaking engagements or private performance coaching to improve your surfing, health and fitness contact Hayden at info@surftrainingsecrets.com

If you would like a personal 90 min strategic coaching call, contact me!

New Fast Surfing Fitness training program out NOW!

Read original strory here.

Hayden Rhodes (Club Manager of Phukets Finest Health Club) is the creator of Surf Training Secrets. If you love surfing or snowboarding and want to get surf fit fast and build a body to last, go visit SurfTrainingSecrets.com

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

It’s all down to paddle fitness
How to gain stronger surfing shoulders
The inland surfer
A fast surfing workout
Flow in with Yoga
Pacemakers: Thai seniors compete in first ‘Elderly Games’
Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort welcomes new Director of Sports and Events
Night run for gibbons
4,000 athletes expected for Supersports 10 Mile Run 2018
Taoka, Yasa, Esquivel all winners at RAST Stop #2 at Patong Beach
RAST hits Patong Beach with first round action for men and women
Anger at plan to curb surfing on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach
Surf’s up as Phuket series brings international event
What’SUP Phuket: Island gears up for 5th Thailand SUP Festival
The joys of surfing, health and fitness

 

Phuket community
Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

Never happened and now again...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister

Golf Coast Mayor himself half-Thai? That explains a lot. So, he can overcome the thai thinking ..&q...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Astonishing is the statement of a chief marine office that the training is voluntarily and not compu...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

With lack of qualified marine safety instructors to train, let's say, 1000 boat crews, the whol...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

I'm not blaming tourists, but it would make sense if they did some more research before visiting...(Read More)

An atrocious start to ‘low’ season

Ironic that a Fish Eagle picture has been used but no mention that they have caught and released 24 ...(Read More)

Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

While foreigners can see and experience the present and future lost of thai 'paradises', the...(Read More)

Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

I am curious as to what "sustainable way" they are employing, if he doesn't even know ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

Were there at least 1 Vice-governor, Navy staff, and Officials of Phuket Marine Depts attending this...(Read More)

German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend

Proportional to those 500 baht fines when someone runs over a pedestrian. Sadly this guy won't b...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it

 