THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Secrecy and suspense over Tour de France’s fate

Secrecy and suspense over Tour de France’s fate

CYCLING: Less than three months before the Tour de France’s scheduled start, the possibility of cycling’s greatest show taking place remains shrouded in doubt, while the organisers have thrown up a wall of silence.

Cycling
By AFP

Thursday 2 April 2020, 09:30AM

Geraint Thomas (R), pictured on his way to overall victory in 2018, believes it is crucial for cycling that the Tour de France goes ahead. Photo: AFP

Geraint Thomas (R), pictured on his way to overall victory in 2018, believes it is crucial for cycling that the Tour de France goes ahead. Photo: AFP

The highlight of the French sporting calendar is due to embark from Nice on June 27 and end on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 19.

But with France entering its third week of coronavirus lockdown and more than 3,000 deaths in the country, organisers ASO are refusing to comment on their plans, other than to say they will act in the best interests of the general public.

“There will be a huge hunger for sports when this is over,” ASO chief Christian Prudhomme said in early March.

With the cycling world desperate to keep the 2020 Tour alive, AFP looks at three potential outcomes:

Cancellation

This seems be the least likely scenario. Keeping the Tour on track is the key to cycling’s economic wellbeing. Unless the lockdown continues well into the summer, it would be hard to imagine the Tour being cancelled.

“The Tour represents around 60% of earnings in a season,” French team AG2R boss Vincent Lavenu said.

The 2018 champion Geraint Thomas agrees, telling the Daily Telegraph this week he feared for people’s jobs if the Tour was cancelled.

“When you look back through the history books in 20 years’ time, if in 2020 there was no Tour, that doesn’t matter.

“But, on the other hand, there are 20-odd teams, and companies invested in those teams, and if it went, there would be quite a few people left unemployed.

“While the result itself doesn’t matter, the event does, because there are a lot of livelihoods wrapped up in it,” he said.

Postponement

Unless the health crisis takes a turn for the better in the weeks to come, a postponement is increasingly likely.

Most of the potential competitors are in lockdown and unable to train normally, and would clearly prefer to be in full training before taking on the gruelling Tour.

Unlike all other races, almost every contender likes to arrive at the Tour in peak form, and that requires intensive training.

Ineos star Thomas says the uncertainty is demotivating.

“If you knew that the Tour de Suisse (in June) was going to be your next race, you could just work towards that and devise a training programme. But at the moment it’s all up in the air,” he said.

Others agree with Thomas.

“At the latest we’d need the guys out on the roads training by May 10,” the boss of French team Arkea-Samsic, Emmanuel Hubert, told AFP. May 10 appears worryingly close given the current lockdown in France.

The International Cycling Union held a video conference meeting on the matter last Friday (Mar 27).

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics was a huge relief for cycling, as it clears the whole autumn period for rescheduled events. Add in the postponement of the Giro d’Italia in May, and it means everyone will want to be at the Tour.

“If the Tour de France does go ahead in full, it’ll be the best field ever,” said Matt White of Australian team Mitchelton-Scott.

“With the Olympics off the cards, it does leave a window for later in July and even early August,” White added.

Given there is little visibility on the potential length of the lockdown from the authorities, it is impossible to say, but August would be a fairly popular decision.

The original plan

There appears to be solid support for sticking to the original dates, even if riders show up below top form.

After Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Games were postponed, the Tour is one of the year’s last sporting landmarks left standing.

Running the Tour without fans, as French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has suggested is possible, would be fine for those watching on television. But it would be financially damaging for the economies of the small towns banking on it. ASO want the fans there.

“It’s too early to tell if it’s possible but it would be a great sign if the Tour went ahead on schedule,” top French rider Romain Bardet said.

Julian Alaphilippe, France’s hero of the 2019 Tour after wearing the leader’s jersey for 14 days, isn’t so sure he would want a race without fans at the roadside.

“It wouldn’t be the Tour without the fans,” said Alaphilippe.

Alaphilippe’s position is widely held, as the Tour de France is more than a sporting event – it’s a cultural phenomenon.

In sports daily L’Equipe this week, 94-year-old Raphael Geminiani, who raced the Tour in 1947, said if the race went ahead it could bring France back to life.

“This period of confinement will hurt us all morally for some time. We will need a cure for it and a Tour de France would help give us a sense of stability,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 02 April 2020 - 10:22:41 

Olympics, Tours of Italia and Spain, Wimbledon games of the card. Can't imagine that Tour de France 2020 will happen.  Thinking of the hundreds of thousands spectators along the routes, shoulder at shoulder in Corona Covid-19 virus time.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wimbledon cancelled for first time since WWII
Beijing 2022 Olympics face ‘special situation’ after Tokyo delay
F1 team Mercedes helps develop breathing aid for coronavirus patients
New Zealand Rugby slashes salaries as sport reels from virus
Rashford helps feed school children during virus shutdown
Red Bull official wanted drivers to deliberately catch coronavirus
Thai FA slashes salaries of Nishino, other employees
Tokyo Olympics to open July 23 next year
Tokyo organisers ‘eye July 2021’ for delayed Olympics
Chess Battles 2020 sees Phuket’s young masters shine
Bundesliga big four pledge financial aid for rivals, Leeds players defer wages
Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Postponement
Thai leagues shutdown extended to May 2
BISP swimmers show progress at Club Champs
Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots

 

Phuket community
Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown

3000 minus 250. So 2750 more tourists to go in evacuation out of Phuket. Still 8 days to go for it. ...(Read More)

Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown

Most nations seem to be organizing such flights. A flight for British nationals will leave tonight (...(Read More)

Fears raised for elephant welfare as Phuket camps fold

Here we see a typical example of the Thai Kreng Jai culture. With animals as victims. In a cruel way...(Read More)

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

This is why they're talking about banning alcohol sales. Well done you selfish pr*cks. Now we...(Read More)

Stranded Thai students prefer to stay in US than risk travel

The time to ban international travel has passed. Call it SARS #3 for effect- it's already here ...(Read More)

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

Why the person hosting this party was not named? Is he thai, perhaps a family member of a thai Offic...(Read More)

Stranded Thai students prefer to stay in US than risk travel

Wise decision of these students not to travel, get infected during flights, bring more virus to Thai...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

Phuket's latest import/export industry... "experts" at importing/exporting Covid-19......(Read More)

Secrecy and suspense over Tour de France’s fate

Olympics, Tours of Italia and Spain, Wimbledon games of the card. Can't imagine that Tour de Fra...(Read More)

Patong COVID cleanse, house checks in full swing

"We expect to stop the virus in 1 month".. Wishful thinking of Patong Mayor, but not real...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
The LifeCo Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 