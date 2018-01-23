The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Second Rohingya ‘leader’ killed in Bangladesh refugee camp

BANGLADESH: Attackers yesterday (Jan 22) killed a Rohingya representative in a Bangladesh refugee camp, the second such death in three days as tensions mount over the planned repatriation of some 750,000 refugees to Myanmar.

Bangladesh Border Guard attempts to clear Rohingya Muslim refugees off a road near Balukhali refugee camp near the Bangladehsi district of Ukhia. Photo: AFP
Sources said the dead man Yusuf Ali was a camp leader at the Balukhali camp on the border with Myanmar. Mohammad Yusuf, a leader in the neighbouring Thaingkhali camp, was shot dead last Friday (Jan 19).

Yusuf Ali, 60, was stabbed to death, district police chief Iqbal Hossain said. Another police official described him as a Rohingya “majhi” or camp leader.

The Dhaka Tribune described the earlier victim, Mohammad Yusuf, as a pro-repatriation leader.

His wife Jamila Khatun, 35, said some 20 armed and masked men stormed their home and and shot her husband in the head.

“He shouted ‘Oh Allah!’ and they shot him again in the mouth. He fell down,” she said.

“They spoke Rohingya. They were saying to my husband: ‘Why did you put our name on the list?’ They were furious,” she added.

She did not say which list the attackers were referring to.

Bangladesh authorities have been trying to draw up a list of Rohingya, among nearly one million in camps on the border, who could be sent back to Myanmar.

Bangladesh has been besieged with an influx of more than 680,000 Rohingya since Myanmar’s military launched the latest crackdown on the Muslim minority last August. 

Following an agreement with Myanmar, Bangladesh authorities had wanted to start the repatriations today (Jan 23) but have delayed the operation – saying they need more time to prepare.

Local media and a Rohingya leader have linked the killings to fears of being sent back. Police have rejected any such connection. 

Hundreds of Rohingya have taken part in protests against repatriation in recent days.

Local authorities in Cox’s Bazar yesterday prevented hundreds of them from holding a rally at one large camp.

 

 
