British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Second PM vote on July 19 if first session fails: Wan

Second PM vote on July 19 if first session fails: Wan

BANGKOK: If Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat fails to secure the votes required to become Thailand’s next prime minister in the first House session set for next Thursday (July 13), then a second round of voting is likely to be held on July 19, House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said yesterday (July 6).

politics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 7 July 2023 09:46 AM

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat waves his hand as he attends a parliament meeting to vote for the House speaker on Tuesday morning (July 4). Photo: Bangkok Post

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat waves his hand as he attends a parliament meeting to vote for the House speaker on Tuesday morning (July 4). Photo: Bangkok Post

As the constitution requires the 250-member Senate to vote for the next prime minister alongside the 500 MPs in the House, Mr Pita as the MFP’s sole prime ministerial candidate, must garner at least 376 votes to secure the position.

Mr Wan said he had met with Senate speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai to discuss a suitable date for the second round of voting, in which they agreed it should be scheduled on July 19.

However, the House speaker noted the date has yet to be set in stone, reports the Bangkok Post.

Deputy House speaker-elect, Pichet Chuamuangphan, meanwhile, said there should be enough time for the House to select the next prime minister as parliament is slated to convene on July 13, 19 and 20 to hash out the matter.

“I think the three days should be enough,” said the Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Rai.

The coalition bloc, which comprises eight political parties that have thrown their weight behind Mr Pita’s bid for the premiership, currently has 312 MPs in the House. The alliance needs the support of at least 64 senators to reach the minimum threshold for the House to endorse Mr Pita as the next PM.

He said three sessions were planned at this stage as it will be difficult to bring together all 750 members of the Lower and Upper Houses on a single day.

HeadStart International School Phuket

When asked if Pheu Thai would assume the lead of the coalition bloc if the three sessions failed to elect Mr Pita as the prime minister, Mr Pichet said that would depend on parliament and other coalition parties.

“Coalition parties will comply with the MoU [memorandum of understanding] they have signed. There will be internal discussions and that should go without a hitch,” Mr Pichet said.

He also said that he was unsure how many senators would vote for Mr Pita at this stage.

Srettha Thavisin, one of Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidates, insisted Pheu Thai would definitely toe the MFP line when voting for the next prime minister.

He said he was optimistic that the first vote would run as smoothly as the election of the House speaker on July 4.

He declined to comment on whether or not Pheu Thai will grab the chance to push their candidates if Mr Pita fails to garner enough support to become the prime minister.

Mr Srettha said it was premature to talk about it.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police ask for help locating taxi to retrieve tourist’s phone
Phuket’s ‘Buddha’s footprint’ makes 25 finalist attractions in ‘Unseen New Chapters’ campaign
Make tourists safer, operators told
Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions
Man, 73, struck by motorbike while boarding songthaew
Phuket Cannabis Association issues declaration of intent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teens arrested in Kathu shooting case, Thailand’s 50 richest, Turtle rescued || July 6
Gang arrested over shots fired in Kathu
Turtle rescued at Patong now in care
New agri innovation project expected to benefit 30,000 Thai farmers
Meta launches Twitter rival Threads - but not in Europe
NACC asks Pita to show estate papers
Economic woes curtail domestic trips
SIM card probe nets man in Phuket Town
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prime Minister vote on July 13, Shots fired in Kathu, New Phuket road safety campaign || July 5

 

Phuket community
Make tourists safer, operators told

If these were the same .... driving that very same jeep on the right hand side of the road in Kathu...(Read More)

Make tourists safer, operators told

Curious why RTP (besides tourist police) not present at the meeting? The RTP is the agency that shou...(Read More)

Phuket Cannabis Association issues declaration of intent

Oh jeez...the weed dealers jumping through their own hoops to convince clueless officials that they ...(Read More)

Phuket Cannabis Association issues declaration of intent

Thailand could be world class if it were to do something world class. Legalizing pot could be that ...(Read More)

Man, 73, struck by motorbike while boarding songthaew

oh so strange thais having motorbike accident...i though only farang are a danger on the street...th...(Read More)

New agri innovation project expected to benefit 30,000 Thai farmers

I was hoping they were going to mention the introduction of technology and machinery that would elim...(Read More)

Hong Kong leader says wanted activists should give up or live ‘in fear’

"One government, two systems" was promised. "The islands will never be militarized&qu...(Read More)

Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist

This whole affair ,with RTP openly lifting the blinds about their discriminating thinking/handling i...(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

ChristySweet, In general you are right about the local driving culture. However, there are many Thai...(Read More)

NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

prayut beofre the coup 128M thb worth... and what about now? he refused to disclose his asset declar...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SOHO Pool Club
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Zonezi Properties
Phuket Property

 