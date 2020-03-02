Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Season-opening Qatar MotoGP cancelled due to coronavirus

Season-opening Qatar MotoGP cancelled due to coronavirus

MOTO GP: The season-opening Qatar MotoGP, scheduled to take place next Sunday (Mar 8), was cancelled yesterday (Mar 1) because of the spread of the coronavirus, the international motorcycling federation (FIM) announced.

Moto-GP
By AFP

Monday 2 March 2020, 09:16AM

Ducati’s Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso celebrates winning the 2019 Qatar MotoGP. Photo: AFP

Ducati’s Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso celebrates winning the 2019 Qatar MotoGP. Photo: AFP

“Due to Qatar travel restrictions brought into force affecting passengers from Italy (amongst other countries), the premier class will not race at the Losail circuit,” the FIM said.

However, the Moto2 and Moto3 world championship races will go ahead as planned at the desert track as riders and teams were already in the Gulf state preparing for the event with winter testing.

As the coronavirus has spread, Italy has become the hardest-hit European country with 41 deaths and over 1,701 people infected.

“As of today, all passengers arriving at Doha on direct flights from Italy, or having been in Italy in the past two weeks, will be taken straight to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days," added the FIM.

“Italy clearly plays a vital role in the championship and in the MotoGP class - both on track and off - and therefore the decision has been taken to cancel premier class competition.”

Six riders in the elite class are Italian - seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi, 2019 runner-up Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Iannone.

Ducati and Aprilia are leading Italian manufacturers.

MotoGP riders and teams were in Qatar from Feb 22-24 for the final session of winter testing.

Delicate and strange time’

“Obviously it’s a big shame to have to cancel this first race of the season, as we were all really ready to start, and so were the fans,” said Suzuki team boss and Italian native Davide Brivio.

“Some of our team staff stayed in Qatar following the test days, as we were aware of the seriousness of the outbreak. But at this time the most important thing is the safety of the people, and we have to respect the decision made by the local authorities and by the MotoGP officials.

Thai Residential

“It’s a delicate and strange time for everyone around the world and we need to take things race-by-race and see what develops in the coming weeks.”

French rider Fabio Quartararo, who will replace Rossi at the Yamaha factory team in 2021, said he had been ready to get the season under way.

“I was waiting for the first race since the end of last year,” the 20-year-old tweeted.

“I am sad and disappointed after all our work but it is what it is. We’ll see now when the first race will be.”

Qatar was to be the first of a 20-race MotoGP season and it becomes the latest motorsports event cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus.

The Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, which was set for April 19 in Shanghai, has already been axed as has the March 21 Formula E race slated for Sanya on the Chinese island of Hainan.

However, the inaugural F1 race in Vietnam, on April 5, is still going ahead.

With the Qatar round cancelled, the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram on March 22 now becomes the season-opener.

It was announced last week that visitors to the circuit will face rigorous health screening and be given hand sanitiser and facemasks to keep the event coronavirus-free.

Thermal screening will be used at the racetrack’s entrances, hotels will look out for anyone showing symptoms, and a ‘Buriram Healthy’ app will provide up-to-date health information.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City dominance another death knell for League Cup
Thai leagues close the doors on fans
‘It is not over’ - Klopp warns Liverpool after unbeaten run ends
‘Phuket Power’ ready to take on region’s finest in local AFL tournament
Island Battleground 2020: Only the strong survive
Buri Ram MotoGP can ‘rejuvenate’ tourism
Chinese football transfer market collapses in face of coronavirus
Heritage Cricketers win Last Man Stands 2020 Thailand Open at the ACG.
Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds by Olympiakos
Thai Taekwondo star Panipak top bet for Tokyo gold
Golfers Molinari, Gagli quarantined in Oman over coronavirus fears
Ireland’s Six Nations match with Italy postponed over coronavirus
Farewell tennis as Sharapova announces retirement
De Bruyne inspires late turnaround as City stun Real Madrid
Thais lose as England cruise in T20 World Cup

 

Phuket community
World economies brace for virus impact, to cost global tourism at least $22bn

This article says it all. One may not expect that things get back to normal within a couple of mont...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s been beautiful

I've been to phuket 5 times and I'm planning my next vacation as we speak, you need to stop ...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

Don't you clowns read or understand the article. By law Medical treatment cannot be refused. It ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Aren't you people aware that it's an effort by authorities to have all the whingers leave th...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Everyone on here needs only one comment to express an opinion,except for the serial poster K.,who to...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

@ematt, sure a V/G can talk with anyone he wants. Talking with thai business people, who look after ...(Read More)

More than 2,700 cruise tourists arrive in Patong

PPHO completely ignores the knowledge that any infected person can transmit the coronavirus while no...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s been beautiful

And: There is absolutely no guarantee that after April there will be water on Phuket for inhabitant...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s been beautiful

Nice piece of Opinion, as always. However, who are the experts saying that recovery will begin after...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Errr- Insp Kurt the golf courses DO have their own water supplies. I'm surprised your normal in...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Cassia Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 