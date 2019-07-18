THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Searching for justice, nine years on

Searching for justice, nine years on

THAILAND: The case of Orachorn ’Praewa’ Thephasadin na Ayudhya, who killed nine people and injured four others in a crash on a tollway in 2010, has reignited again after affected parties told the media about their ordeal over nine years of court battles.


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 18 July 2019, 09:22AM

Orachorn “Praewa” Thephasadin na Ayudhya, right, escorted by her mother, reports to police in January 2011 to acknowledge charges of reckless driving over the deadly tollway crash. Photo: Bangkok Post

Orachorn “Praewa” Thephasadin na Ayudhya, right, escorted by her mother, reports to police in January 2011 to acknowledge charges of reckless driving over the deadly tollway crash. Photo: Bangkok Post

An interview with relatives of the victims killed in the crash that aired on a news talk programme on Thairath TV on Monday has sparked public outrage.

The relatives said they had not received a single baht of compensation from Orachorn over the past nine years. The clip has gone viral.

On Dec 27 2010, Orachorn drove her car into the rear of a passenger van carrying students and staff of Thammasat University's Rangsit campus travelling on the Don Muang Tollway.

Orachorn was 16 at the time and not eligible to hold a licence.

In 2011, she was charged with driving without a licence, reckless driving causing death and injuries, property damage, and using a mobile phone while driving.

She was sentenced to three years in prison, which was later suspended.

She was ordered to perform 48 hours of community service annually for four years as a condition of her release.

According to a Supreme Court document, Orachorn used her new name Rawinbhirom Arunvongse.

Affected parties sued her. On May 8, the Supreme Court ordered Orachorn to pay 26 million baht to the surviving victims and families of the dead victims. The case involved 28 plaintiffs.

Zest Real Estate

The compensation ranges from 4,000 baht to 1.8 million baht per case, according to Thammasat University Law Centre, which is monitoring the case closely.

Following the Thairath TV programme, injured victim Waranyoo Kedchu wrote on his Twitter account "@tintinwaranyoo" that he is still waiting for 400,000 baht in compensation.

He also posted court orders related to the case.

He revealed that he was a third-year student at Thammasat University travelling in the van at the time of the accident.

He claimed the lawyer representing Orachorn challenged him to pursue the 400,000 baht compensation in a bankruptcy case and offered him a financial settlement of less than 400,000 baht. He did not receive any money.

"The lawyer bargained with me to reduce the money as much as possible. It is as if he was bargaining over the price of fish or vegetables in a fresh market," he wrote.

The Bangkok Post tried to contact the lawyer reportedly representing Orachorn, without success.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Banyan Tree Phuket launches new Serenity Pool Villas & Residences
PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists
Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outage
Marine experts push to plan to protect dugongs
Patong fire destroys 12 shops, causes more than B1mn in damage
Search launched for Filipino tourists lost in dangerous surf
Phuket weather warning remains in effect
DR Congo Ebola outbreak an emergency of global concern: WHO
Fast and Furious 9 filming brings Krabi ‘low season’ boon
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Python caught feasting! Dog beaten? 5 more international airports? || July 17
Police assure quick repairs to lethal light pole will not affect investigation
Dept warns of worst drought in decade
Thailand to seek ICAO endorsement for five international airports at Phuket meeting
Cabinet sworn in, PM leads ministers to take oath in front of His Majesty
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fishing for dolphins? Weather, surf warning! Politico funding drug gang? || July 16

 

Phuket community
Japan resumes commercial whaling for first time in 30 years

"Long live the Japanese whaling industry".Capt.Ahab is right !For the sake of saving or cr...(Read More)

Powerful motorcycles to face tougher regulations

What a joke !!! Try improving your stupid & what appear to non existent helmet laws in the first...(Read More)

Japan resumes commercial whaling for first time in 30 years

Long Live The Japanese Whaling Industry ! Greens Cost Jobs & The Only True Wilderness is Betwe...(Read More)

Police begin hunt for foreign man over attacking dog

Agree this is not on. The poor animal can't be blamed for doing what comes naturally. But the pu...(Read More)

Police begin hunt for foreign man over attacking dog

freaking out people running around angry with long knife or any other weapon should not be accepted....(Read More)

Police begin hunt for foreign man over attacking dog

I would like to volunteer,-giving this deranged POS exactly the same treatment !...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

A lot of water contract talks ( including 30% arrangements?). However, that will not grand Phuket wa...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

Bang Wad water reservoir is ready for making it a beginners drive for golf players. The grass just n...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Second Phuket water crisis? ’Peace walk’ monk returns! Dangerously sweet! || July 12

No, not a second water crisis. Phuket still remains in it's 'first' water crisis, as not...(Read More)

Surin Beach’s temporary lifeguards on hold until further notice

This article shows plainly that as long Cherng Talay Tambon Administration not gets a good Chief/May...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dot Property Awards
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Save Now Stay Later
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
La Boucherie
Thai Residential

 